Thursday, April 18, 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma Clears the Air on T20 World Cup Selection

T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma Clears the Air on T20 World Cup Selection | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, dismissed recent claims suggesting he had convened with BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Rahul Dravid regarding the selection of the T20 World Cup 2024 squad. He refuted these reports and advised fans not to lend credence to speculation and gossip. In a lighthearted manner, Rohit brushed aside rumors of potentially opening the batting with Virat Kohli at the T20 World Cup 2024. He humorously remarked on the media’s fixation with team selection, jesting that Agarkar seemed occupied with golfing in Dubai while Dravid was engrossed in coaching his sons on a traditional red soil pitch in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, April 17, according to certain media reports, Rohit purportedly held discussions earlier in April with Agarkar and Dravid regarding significant selection issues, notably focusing on Hardik Pandya’s bowling frequency in IPL 2024. Additionally, these reports suggested that Kohli and Rohit are slated to be the opening pair for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA. Kohli currently leads in runs scored in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, tallying 361 runs from seven matches with an impressive average of 72.20. Meanwhile, Rohit, with 261 runs from six matches at an average of 52.20, notably achieved a century for the Mumbai Indians in their recent match against the Chennai Super Kings.

In contrast, Hardik has encountered difficulties in meeting expectations, registering only 131 runs from six innings at an average of 26.20, and securing three wickets with an economy rate of 12.

Top Ten Cricket Balls | Know which ball you enjoy playing with - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 15 Best Cricket Balls to Buy | From Leather to Seam

