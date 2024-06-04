ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Team Standings

- Advertisement -

The ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 kicked off on 1 June in Dallas, Texas. Co-hosts USA locked horns with Canada in the opening match. This tournament is a first in the United States of America and features the participation of 20 teams.

The 20 teams are divided into four groups of five teams apiece and will play a round robin against the other teams in their group. The top two teams in each group advance to the Super Eight phase. The Super Eight stage will see the eight qualifying teams divided into two groups of four teams each.

The semi-finalists will be determined by the top two teams from each group. Group A, featuring India and Pakistan, is expected to draw significant attention. Defending champions England and 2021 champions Australia are placed in Group B. Group C includes two-time champions West Indies, along with teams like Afghanistan and New Zealand. Group D highlights prominent teams such as Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Here’s the updated points table of T20 World Cup 2024.

T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table (After Afghanistan vs Uganda)

Group A

POS Teams Played Won Lost N/R Tied Net RR Points 1 USA 1 1 0 0 0 +1.451 2 2 Canada 1 0 1 0 0 -1.451 0 3 India 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 4 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 5 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 – 0

Group B

POS Teams Played Won Lost N/R Tied Net RR Points 1 Namibia 1 1 0 0 0 +0.000 2 2 Oman 1 0 1 0 0 +0.000 0 3 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 4 England 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 5 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 – 0

Group C

POS Teams Played Won Lost N/R Tied Net RR Points 1 Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 0 +6.250 2 2 West Indies 1 1 0 0 0 +0.411 2 3 Papua New Guinea 1 0 1 0 0 -0.411 0 4 Uganda 1 0 1 0 0 -6.250 0 5 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 – 0

Group D

POS Teams Played Won Lost N/R Tied Net RR Points 1 South Africa 1 1 0 0 0 +1.048 2 2 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 -1.048 0 3 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 4 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 5 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 – 0

