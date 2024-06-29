Saturday, June 29, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup 2024 Final: “Rohit will probably jump to Barbados Ocean”...
-- Advertisement --

T20 World Cup 2024 Final: “Rohit will probably jump to Barbados Ocean” – Sourav Ganguly Backs the Indian Captain to End the ICC Trophy Drought

T20 World Cup 2024 Final:
Image Source: Cric Fit
Harshal Barot
By Harshal Barot
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

After a brilliant campaign so far, Team India will take it on the Proteas in Barbados for the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024. But the Indian team shouldn’t get complacent by remembering everything as the heartbreak of the 2023 World Cup happened right after winning ten games in a row. Sourav Ganguly feels Team India might need glimpses of luck to win the final of T20 World Cup 2024.

-- Advertisement --

Ganguly Said:

“Tomorrow also they go to the final unbeaten. They have been the best side of the competition. Hope they have a little bit of luck tomorrow because that is required to win big tournaments”

Ganguly also hailed the India skipper as he spoke very highly of Rohit’s leadership in this World Cup. For all the early criticism, Rohit has been outstanding as captain. Sourav Ganguly feels that the India skipper doesn’t deserve to lose two finals in a row within a span of seven months as he backs the team under Rohit Sharma to win the T20 World Cup 2024 Final. He had also jokingly said that Rohit might jump into the Pacific Ocean in Barbados if India lost the final.

-- Advertisement --

Former Indian Skipper (Sourav Ganguly) Stated that:

“I don’t think he can lose two World Cup finals in seven months. He will probably jump into the Barbados ocean if he loses two finals under his captaincy in seven months. I wish them luck, I wish they win. He has led from the front, and batted brilliantly, and I hope it continues tomorrow. Hope India finishes on the right side tomorrow. They should play with freedom”

He further laughed that he hopes Rohit Sharma doesn’t follow his advice; as captain, he lost one final and could only win a joint-winner title.

He further added that:

-- Advertisement --

“I hope Rohit doesn’t take my advice because I’ve led India in two finals; one I’ve lost, and once I was a joint-winner. I just wish he wins.”

If India wins the T20 World Cup in Barbados, they will end their 11-year-wait for an ICC title. Team India has lost five ICC finals since the victory of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Top Ten Cricket Balls | Know which ball you enjoy playing with - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 15 Best Cricket Balls to Buy | From Leather to Seam

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Harshal Barot
Harshal Barot
Previous article
Indian Archers Excels in Para Archery Ranking Series with Six Team Event Medals
Next article
Olympic Javelin Thrower DP Manu Suspended for Doping Offence, Set to Miss Paris 2024 Olympics

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

T20 World Cup Set to Become Top ICC Event: World Cricketers Association survey

Sumit Malgotra -
A report given by the World Cricketers Association (WCA) clarifies the views of cricket players from around the world...
Football

Top 10 Jaw-Droppingly Beautiful Female Football Players

Ikshaku Kashyap -
Although football is still dominated by male football players, women are becoming more famous and respected in the sport....
Javelin

Olympic Javelin Thrower DP Manu Suspended for Doping Offence, Set to Miss Paris 2024 Olympics

Harshal Barot -
Indian javelin thrower DP Manu, an Olympic hopeful, was provisionally suspended for Doping Offence by the National Anti-Doping Agency,...
Archery

Indian Archers Excels in Para Archery Ranking Series with Six Team Event Medals

Harshal Barot -
Indian archers made their way to six medals in team events - three golds, one silver, and two bronzes...
Cricket

SA vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final Dream11 Prediction | South Africa vs India ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final...

KreedOn Network -
SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: In the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa and...
Cricket

Top 10 Players with Fastest Fifties in T20 World Cup: Unstoppable Innings

Kanika Mahtoliya -
In the fast-paced world of Twenty20 cricket, the T20 World Cup has become a stage for some of the...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World in 2024: Wealth Rankings

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019