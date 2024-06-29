T20 World Cup 2024 Final: “Rohit will probably jump to Barbados Ocean” – Sourav Ganguly Backs the Indian Captain to End the ICC Trophy Drought

- Advertisement -

After a brilliant campaign so far, Team India will take it on the Proteas in Barbados for the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024. But the Indian team shouldn’t get complacent by remembering everything as the heartbreak of the 2023 World Cup happened right after winning ten games in a row. Sourav Ganguly feels Team India might need glimpses of luck to win the final of T20 World Cup 2024.

Ganguly Said:

“Tomorrow also they go to the final unbeaten. They have been the best side of the competition. Hope they have a little bit of luck tomorrow because that is required to win big tournaments”

Ganguly also hailed the India skipper as he spoke very highly of Rohit’s leadership in this World Cup. For all the early criticism, Rohit has been outstanding as captain. Sourav Ganguly feels that the India skipper doesn’t deserve to lose two finals in a row within a span of seven months as he backs the team under Rohit Sharma to win the T20 World Cup 2024 Final. He had also jokingly said that Rohit might jump into the Pacific Ocean in Barbados if India lost the final.

Former Indian Skipper (Sourav Ganguly) Stated that:

“I don’t think he can lose two World Cup finals in seven months. He will probably jump into the Barbados ocean if he loses two finals under his captaincy in seven months. I wish them luck, I wish they win. He has led from the front, and batted brilliantly, and I hope it continues tomorrow. Hope India finishes on the right side tomorrow. They should play with freedom”

He further laughed that he hopes Rohit Sharma doesn’t follow his advice; as captain, he lost one final and could only win a joint-winner title.

He further added that:

“I hope Rohit doesn’t take my advice because I’ve led India in two finals; one I’ve lost, and once I was a joint-winner. I just wish he wins.”

If India wins the T20 World Cup in Barbados, they will end their 11-year-wait for an ICC title. Team India has lost five ICC finals since the victory of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

