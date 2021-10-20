Everything about T20 world cup 2021 | Schedule | Where to watch

-- Advertisement --

It’s time to take off your franchisee jersey and sport the nation colors. After the end of an amazing season of IPL, the T20 action continues with the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The teams are all set to do their best job at the biggest stage. The super 12 stages will begin from the 23rd of October, after the completion of group stages, which will give us the final four teams to compete in the super 12. From schedule and telecast to the best teams in the tournament, here is everything you need to know about the t20 world cup 2021.

Venues and Host of t20 world cup 2021

BCCI is the host of the ICC T20 WC 2021, and all the matches are to be held at different venues across UAE and Oman. The matches were to be held in India, but the venues had to be shifted due to Covid-19 Pandemic.

Here are all the venues for the tournament

Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat, Oman

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE

Teams

Group A

Sri Lanka

Ireland

Netherlands

Namibia

Group B

Bangladesh

Scotland

Oman

Papua New Guinea

Super 12 Group 1

Australia

England

South Africa

West Indies

A1

B2

Super 12 Group 2

India

Pakistan

New Zealand

Afghanistan

A2

B1

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Top Teams to watch out for

India: With the best bench strengths in the World, India is one of the strongest teams heading into this team. India has all the departments covered from opening to all-rounders to bowlers. This Indian squad is better than ever before.

England: The winners of the last ICC white-ball tournament, England, are playing under the same leadership of Eoin Morgan that got the best results. On paper, they are the strongest team and others will have to watch out for them.

Australia: Australia might not have had the best results in their recent white-ball games, but they are a force to reckon with. If they get going, other teams will feel the pressure, and Australia will have better results.

West Indies: When it comes to T20, West Indies is the first name that pops into the mind every time. They are one of the most powerful teams, and also a very smart T20 team. They are the defending champions and can win this time too.

ICC t20 world cup 2021: Where to watch?

The rights of the telecast for the World Cup are with Star. Here are all the channels that will telecast the match:

Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

Hotstar will be the digital partner for broadcasting. PVR has a special partnership with ICC to telecast all of India’s matches on the big screen in some of the major cities in India.

ICC t20 world cup 2021 schedule

Match No Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue Stage 1 17-Oct Oman vs Papua New Guinea 15:30 Al Amerat, Muscat Round 1 2 17-Oct Bangladesh vs Scotland 19:30 Al Amerat, Muscat Round 1 3 18-Oct Ireland vs the Netherlands 15:30 Abu Dhabi Round 1 4 18-Oct Sri Lanka vs Namibia 19:30 Abu Dhabi Round 1 5 19-Oct Scotland vs Papua New Guinea 15:30 Al Amerat, Muscat Round 1 6 19-Oct Oman vs Bangladesh 19:30 Al Amerat, Muscat Round 1 7 20-Oct Namibia vs the Netherlands 15:30 Abu Dhabi Round 1 8 20-Oct Sri Lanka vs Ireland 19:30 Abu Dhabi Round 1 9 21-Oct Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea 15:30 Al Amerat, Muscat Round 1 10 21-Oct Oman vs Scotland 19:30 Al Amerat, Muscat Round 1 11 22-Oct Namibia vs Ireland 15:30 Abu Dhabi Round 1 12 22-Oct Sri Lanka vs the Netherlands 19:30 Abu Dhabi Round 1 13 23-Oct Australia vs South Africa 15:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 14 23-Oct England vs West Indies 19:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 15 24-Oct A1 vs B2 15:30 Sharjah Super 12 16 24-Oct India vs Pakistan 19:30 Dubai Super 12 17 25-Oct Afghanistan vs B1 19:30 Sharjah Super 12 18 26-Oct South Africa vs West Indies 15:30 Dubai Super 12 19 26-Oct Pakistan vs New Zealand 19:30 Sharjah Super 12 20 27-Oct England vs B2 15:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 21 27-Oct B1 vs A2 19:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 22 28-Oct Australia vs A1 19:30 Dubai Super 12 23 29-Oct West Indies vs B2 15:30 Sharjah Super 12 24 29-Oct Afghanistan vs Pakistan 19:30 Dubai Super 12 25 30-Oct South Africa vs A1 15:30 Sharjah Super 12 26 30-Oct England vs Australia 19:30 Dubai Super 12 27 31-Oct Afghanistan vs A2 15:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 28 31-Oct India vs New Zealand 19:30 Dubai Super 12 29 1-Nov England vs A1 19:30 Sharjah Super 12 30 2-Nov South Africa vs B2 15:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 31 2-Nov Pakistan vs A2 19:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 32 3-Nov New Zealand vs B1 15:30 Dubai Super 12 33 3-Nov India vs Afghanistan 19:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 34 4-Nov Australia vs B2 15:30 Dubai Super 12 35 4-Nov West Indies vs A1 19:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 36 5-Nov New Zealand vs A2 15:30 Sharjah Super 12 37 5-Nov India vs B1 19:30 Dubai Super 12 38 6-Nov Australia vs West Indies 15:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 39 6-Nov England vs South Africa 19:30 Sharjah Super 12 40 7-Nov New Zealand vs Afghanistan 15:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 41 7-Nov Pakistan vs B1 19:30 Sharjah Super 12 42 8-Nov India vs A2 19:30 Dubai Super 12 43 10-Nov Semi-Final 1 19:30 Abu Dhabi Playoff 44 11-Nov Semi-Final 2 19:30 Dubai Playoff 45 14-Nov Final 19:30 Dubai Final

T20 world cup 2021 team list

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmed Malik, Naveen ul Haq.

Reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazal Haq Farooqi.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Bangladesh: Mahmud Ullah (Captain), Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shamim Hossain.

Reserves: Animul Islam Biplob, Rubel Hossain

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel Mentor: MS Dhoni

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Reserve players: Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Barry McCarthy

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France .

Reserves: Mauritius Ngupita

The Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (c), Colin Ackermann, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren.

Reserves: Shane Snater, Tobias Visee

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Reserves: Adam Milne

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nester Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Nawaz Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik. Travelling Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Kipling Doriga, Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Sese Bau, Damien Ravu, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Simon Atai, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Reserves: Michael Jones, Chris Sole

South Africa:Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

Sri Lnka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (VC), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh jr.

Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein.

