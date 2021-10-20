Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Everything about T20 world cup 2021 | Schedule | Where to watch

By KreedOn Network
Updated:
t20 world cup 2021 - KreedOn
It’s time to take off your franchisee jersey and sport the nation colors. After the end of an amazing season of IPL, the T20 action continues with the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The teams are all set to do their best job at the biggest stage. The super 12 stages will begin from the 23rd of October, after the completion of group stages, which will give us the final four teams to compete in the super 12. From schedule and telecast to the best teams in the tournament, here is everything you need to know about the t20 world cup 2021.

Venues and Host of t20 world cup 2021

BCCI is the host of the ICC T20 WC 2021, and all the matches are to be held at different venues across UAE and Oman. The matches were to be held in India, but the venues had to be shifted due to Covid-19 Pandemic.

Here are all the venues for the tournament

  • Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat, Oman
  • Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE
  • Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE
  • Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE

Teams

Group A

  • Sri Lanka
  • Ireland
  • Netherlands
  • Namibia

Group B

  • Bangladesh
  • Scotland
  • Oman
  • Papua New Guinea

Super 12 Group 1

  • Australia
  • England
  • South Africa
  • West Indies
  • A1
  • B2

Super 12 Group 2

  • India
  • Pakistan
  • New Zealand
  • Afghanistan
  • A2
  • B1

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Top Teams to watch out for

India: With the best bench strengths in the World, India is one of the strongest teams heading into this team. India has all the departments covered from opening to all-rounders to bowlers. This Indian squad is better than ever before.

England: The winners of the last ICC white-ball tournament, England, are playing under the same leadership of Eoin Morgan that got the best results. On paper, they are the strongest team and others will have to watch out for them.

Australia: Australia might not have had the best results in their recent white-ball games, but they are a force to reckon with. If they get going, other teams will feel the pressure, and Australia will have better results.

West Indies: When it comes to T20, West Indies is the first name that pops into the mind every time. They are one of the most powerful teams, and also a very smart T20 team. They are the defending champions and can win this time too.

ICC t20 world cup 2021: Where to watch?

The rights of the telecast for the World Cup are with Star. Here are all the channels that will telecast the match:

Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

Hotstar will be the digital partner for broadcasting. PVR has a special partnership with ICC to telecast all of India’s matches on the big screen in some of the major cities in India.

ICC t20 world cup 2021 schedule

Match NoDateFixtureTime (IST)VenueStage
117-OctOman vs Papua New Guinea15:30Al Amerat, MuscatRound 1
217-OctBangladesh vs Scotland19:30Al Amerat, MuscatRound 1
318-OctIreland vs the Netherlands15:30Abu DhabiRound 1
418-OctSri Lanka vs Namibia19:30Abu DhabiRound 1
519-OctScotland vs Papua New Guinea15:30Al Amerat, MuscatRound 1
619-OctOman vs Bangladesh19:30Al Amerat, MuscatRound 1
720-OctNamibia vs the Netherlands15:30Abu DhabiRound 1
820-OctSri Lanka vs Ireland19:30Abu DhabiRound 1
921-OctBangladesh vs Papua New Guinea15:30Al Amerat, MuscatRound 1
1021-OctOman vs Scotland19:30Al Amerat, MuscatRound 1
1122-OctNamibia vs Ireland15:30Abu DhabiRound 1
1222-OctSri Lanka vs the Netherlands19:30Abu DhabiRound 1
1323-OctAustralia vs South Africa15:30Abu DhabiSuper 12
1423-OctEngland vs West Indies19:30Abu DhabiSuper 12
1524-OctA1 vs B215:30SharjahSuper 12
1624-OctIndia vs Pakistan19:30DubaiSuper 12
1725-OctAfghanistan vs B119:30SharjahSuper 12
1826-OctSouth Africa vs West Indies15:30DubaiSuper 12
1926-OctPakistan vs New Zealand19:30SharjahSuper 12
2027-OctEngland vs B215:30Abu DhabiSuper 12
2127-OctB1 vs A219:30Abu DhabiSuper 12
2228-OctAustralia vs A119:30DubaiSuper 12
2329-OctWest Indies vs B215:30SharjahSuper 12
2429-OctAfghanistan vs Pakistan19:30DubaiSuper 12
2530-OctSouth Africa vs A115:30SharjahSuper 12
2630-OctEngland vs Australia19:30DubaiSuper 12
2731-OctAfghanistan vs A215:30Abu DhabiSuper 12
2831-OctIndia vs New Zealand19:30DubaiSuper 12
291-NovEngland vs A119:30SharjahSuper 12
302-NovSouth Africa vs B215:30Abu DhabiSuper 12
312-NovPakistan vs A219:30Abu DhabiSuper 12
323-NovNew Zealand vs B115:30DubaiSuper 12
333-NovIndia vs Afghanistan19:30Abu DhabiSuper 12
344-NovAustralia vs B215:30DubaiSuper 12
354-NovWest Indies vs A119:30Abu DhabiSuper 12
365-NovNew Zealand vs A215:30SharjahSuper 12
375-NovIndia vs B119:30DubaiSuper 12
386-NovAustralia vs West Indies15:30Abu DhabiSuper 12
396-NovEngland vs South Africa19:30SharjahSuper 12
407-NovNew Zealand vs Afghanistan15:30Abu DhabiSuper 12
417-NovPakistan vs B119:30SharjahSuper 12
428-NovIndia vs A219:30DubaiSuper 12
4310-NovSemi-Final 119:30Abu DhabiPlayoff
4411-NovSemi-Final 219:30DubaiPlayoff
4514-NovFinal19:30DubaiFinal

T20 world cup 2021 team list

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmed Malik, Naveen ul Haq.

Reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazal Haq Farooqi.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Bangladesh: Mahmud Ullah (Captain), Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shamim Hossain.

Reserves: Animul Islam Biplob, Rubel Hossain

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley 

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel Mentor: MS Dhoni

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Reserve players: Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Barry McCarthy

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France .

Reserves: Mauritius Ngupita

The Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (c), Colin Ackermann, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren.

Reserves: Shane Snater, Tobias Visee

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Reserves: Adam Milne

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nester Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Nawaz Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.                                                                                                                           Travelling Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir. 

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Kipling Doriga, Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Sese Bau, Damien Ravu, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Simon Atai, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Reserves: Michael Jones, Chris Sole

South Africa:Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen     

Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

Sri Lnka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (VC), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh jr.

Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-
KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]

KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on contact@kreedon.com .
