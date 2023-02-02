Syed Nayeemuddin, an Arjuna & Dronacharya awardee undergoes eye surgery amidst the dire distress

- Advertisement -

Introduction

He is probably the first man in Kolkata football who introduced sophistication, worldliness, and aristocracy among his football mates during his glorious 12-year career as well as among his students later when he spent another significant phase of coaching that spanned over 35 years. He is Syed Nayeemuddin, the only footballer in Indian football to have earned Arjuna as the footballer and Dronachrya as the football coach. Despite being a classical defender, he was called ‘the artist’ on the field. Amazingly, he had never seen red cards in his playing career. He was flawless in his defending techniques. When asked how he inherited this immaculate style of defending, Nayeemuddin murmured,

“Probably from my father’s blood. He was also an artist with the ball on the field. I started as a forward but later turned into a defender. It was probably a reflection of my father who played as a defender.”

Nayeemuddin was the captain of the Indian football team that earned the bronze medal in the Asian Games in 1970. Nayeemuddin who started coaching in 1982 has so many laurels in his kitty, being the manager of almost all of India’s premier clubs. He also coached the senior national football team in 1997 that won the South Asian Football Cup.

The quandary

Syed Nayeemuddin is now 79 years old. He is almost blind in his left eye and has to undergo surgery. But he does not have money. Following an initiative from a few of his students, it could be possible for the Dronacharya coach to go to his hometown Hyderabad for the surgery recently. He has two sons Fazaluddin and Safuddin. Both of them live in the USA, running a tennis school. They send money to their father once in a while.

Nayeemuddin asserts,

“I find it below my dignity to ask them for money. Do not I deserve to be financially self-sufficient given my achievements?”

Unfortunately, the former coach of triple-crown-winning East Bengal has no earnings. His bank balance is almost empty and Nayeemuddin again raises the question saying,

“I have been the captain of the Indian football team. I cannot start begging.”

Questions on Care

Nayeemuddin expressed grief saying,

“Why does not Union sports ministry start providing monthly allowances to those former footballers who have represented the country? They should take care of the sportsmen who have brought medals for the country. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) should also create a benevolent fund for all of us who graced India by donning shirts in international competitions.”

On the foreign coaches

The 79-year-old Dronacharya coach was critical of India’s premier clubs’ strategy and the AIFF‘s policy of appointing foreign coaches. He explained,

“The premier clubs and the AIFF all have grown the habit of roping in foreign coaches for their team. But the coaches coming here are not the best in their respective countries. More importantly, what has been the result of the senior Indian team in international tournaments so far, and what has been the performance of premier clubs like East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in the ISL? Crores are being spent on them. But we have enough talented and experienced coaches who can guide the team and bring performance.”

