Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: T20 Tournament- Complete Schedule | Squads | Venue | Dates | Time- All Details

- Advertisement -

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2022-23 T20 tournament is scheduled to begin on October 11 across six cities in India. The knockout matches will be played in Kolkata and the tournament will have 38 competing teams in five different elite groups. Groups A, B, and C have 8 teams each, and Groups E and F have 7 each. The final will take place on November 5.

About Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

SMAT is a domestic T-20 cricket championship in India, organized by the BCCI. It is named after Indian former test cricketer, Syed Mushtaq Ali.

SMAT 2022-23: Groups

-- Advertisement --

Elite A (Rajkot): Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Mumbai, Railways, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha

Elite B (Jaipur): Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh

-- Advertisement --

Elite C (Mohali): Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu, and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Services

Elite D (Indore): Andhra Pradesh, Baroda, Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Saurashtra

-- Advertisement --

Elite E (Lucknow): Bengal, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Squads

Bengal

Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Das, Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Sudip Gharami, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Agniva Pan (wicketkeeper), Abishek Porel ( wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pradipta Pramanik, Karan Lal, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Sayan Shekhar Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Akash Gathak, Geet Puri.

Delhi

Nitish Rana (captain), Himmat Singh (VC), Hiten Dalal, Yash Dhull, Anuj Rawat (wk), Hrithik Shokeen, Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shivank Vashisht, Dev Lakra, Pradeep Sangwan, Pranshu Vijayaran.

-- Advertisement --

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal (captain), N Tilak Varma (vc), T Ravi Teja, Rahul Buddi, Prateek Reddy (Wicket-Keeper), CV Milind, Mickhil Jaiswal, Tanay Tyagarajan, Sai Pragnay Reddy (Wicket-keeper), Rakshan Reddi, Mohammed Siraj, MSR Charan, Bhagat Varma, Alankrit Agarwal, Jayram Reddy, B Punnaiah, Trishank Gupta, E Sanketh, Shreyas Valla, P Nitesh Reddy.

Jammu and Kashmir

Shubham Pundir (C), Abdul Samad (vc), Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria, Henan Malik, Jatin Wadhwan, Fazil Rashid (WK), Shivansh Sharma (WK), Parvez Rasool, Nasir Lone, Auqib Nabi, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhvir Singh, Mujtaba Yousuf, Sunil Kumar

Jharkhand

Virat Singh (captain), Shahbaz Nadeem (vc), Nazim Siddique, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Suraj, Pankaj Kumar (wk), Manishi, Bala Krishna, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Anukul Roy, Vivekanand Tiwary, Aayush Bhardwaj, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Rahul Shukla, Supriyo Chakraborty.

Karnataka

Mayank Agarwal (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Abhinav Manohar, Chethan LR, Manoj Bhandage, K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesa Suchith, Luvnith Sisodia, Sharath BR, Koushik V, Vyshak V, Kaverappa, Venkatesh M.

Kerala

Sanju Samson (captain), Rohan S. Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, Shoun Roger, Sachin Baby, Abdul Basith, Krishna Prasad, Mohammed Azharudeen, Sijomon Joseph, S. Midhun, Vyshak Chandran, Manu Krishnan, Basil Thampi, N.P. Basil, F. Fanoos, K.M. Asif, Sachin Suresh.

Mumbai

Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore (wk), Prashant Solanki, Dhaval Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Mohit Awasthi.

Odisha

Abhishek Raut (captain), Aasirwad Swain (wk), Shantanu Mishra, Anshuman Rath, Sujit Lenka (wk), Rakesh Pattnaik, Mushtaq Beg, Suryakant Pradhan, Debabrata Pradhan, Om T Munde, Subhranshu Senapati, Sameer Mohanty, Sushil Barik, Jayanta Behera, Tarini Sa, Rajesh Mohanty.

Punjab

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Ashwani, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Pukhraj Mann.

Tamil Nadu

B Aparajith (captain), M S Washington Sundar (vice-captain), B Sai Sudharsan, T Natarajan, M Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, R Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, M Siddharth, Varun Chakravarthy, J Suresh Kumar, C Hari Nishaanth, R Silambarasan, M Ashwin, G Ajitesh, M Mohammad and Abhishek Tanwar

Uttar Pradesh

Karan Sharma (captain), Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Shivam Mavi, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Sharma, Sameer Choudhary, Aryan Juyal, Sameer Rizvi, Hardeep Singh, Divyansh, Prince Yadav, Yash Dayal, Akshdeep Nath and Shiva Singh.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Schedule

Group Match Date Venue Time B Hyderabad vs Punjab October 11, 2022 Jaipur Afternoon B Delhi vs Manipur October 11, 2022 Jaipur Morning B Pondicherry vs Uttar Pradesh October 11, 2022 Jaipur Afternoon B Goa vs Tripura October 11, 2022 Jaipur Morning A Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan October 11, 2022 Rajkot Afternoon A Mizoram vs Mumbai October 11, 2022 Rajkot Morning A Assam vs Vidarbha October 11, 2022 Rajkot Afternoon A Railways vs Uttarakhand October 11, 2022 Rajkot Morning C Karnataka vs Maharashtra October 11, 2022 Mohali Afternoon C Arunachal Pradesh vs Kerala October 11, 2022 Mohali Morning C Haryana vs Services October 11, 2022 Mohali Afternoon C J&K vs Meghalaya October 11, 2022 Mohali Morning D Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh October 11, 2022 Indore Morning D Andhra vs Saurashtra October 11, 2022 Indore Afternoon D Baroda vs Nagaland October 11, 2022 Indore Morning E Bengal vs Jharkhand October 11, 2022 Lucknow Morning E Chhattisgarh vs Tamil Nadu October 11, 2022 Lucknow Afternoon E Odisha vs Sikkim October 11, 2022 Lucknow Morning B Hyderabad vs Pondicherry October 12, 2022 Jaipur Morning B Delhi vs Punjab October 12, 2022 Jaipur Afternoon

B Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh October 12, 2022 Jaipur Morning B Goa vs Manipur October 12, 2022 Jaipur Afternoon A Rajasthan vs Vidarbha October 12, 2022 Rajkot Morning A Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai October 12, 2022 Rajkot Afternoon A Assam vs Uttarakhand October 12, 2022 Rajkot Morning A Mizoram vs Railways October 12, 2022 Rajkot Afternoon C Maharashtra vs Services October 12, 2022 Mohali Morning C Karnataka vs Kerala October 12, 2022 Mohali Afternoon C Haryana vs Meghalaya October 12, 2022 Mohali Morning C Arunachal Pradesh vs J&K October 12, 2022 Mohali Afternoon D Baroda vs Saurashtra October 12, 2022 Indore Morning D Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh October 12, 2022 Indore Morning D Bihar vs Nagaland October 12, 2022 Indore Afternoon E Odisha vs Tamil Nadu October 12, 2022 Lucknow Morning E Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand October 12, 2022 Lucknow Morning E Chandigarh vs Sikkim October 12, 2022 Lucknow Afternoon B Goa vs Hyderabad October 14, 2022 Jaipur Afternoon B Punjab vs Tripura October 14, 2022 Jaipur Morning B Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh October 14, 2022 Jaipur Morning B Manipur vs Pondicherry October 14, 2022 Jaipur Afternoon

A Railways vs Rajasthan October 14, 2022 Rajkot Afternoon A Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand October 14, 2022 Rajkot Morning A Assam vs Mumbai October 14, 2022 Rajkot Morning A Mizoram vs Vidarbha October 14, 2022 Rajkot Afternoon C J&K vs Maharashtra October 14, 2022 Mohali Afternoon C Karnataka vs Meghalaya October 14, 2022 Mohali Morning C Haryana vs Kerala October 14, 2022 Mohali Morning C Arunachal Pradesh vs Services October 14, 2022 Mohali Afternoon D Baroda vs Gujarat October 14, 2022 Indore Afternoon D Nagaland vs Saurashtra October 14, 2022 Indore Morning D Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh October 14, 2022 Indore Morning E Bengal vs Odisha October 14, 2022 Lucknow Afternoon E Sikkim vs Tamil Nadu October 14, 2022 Lucknow Morning E Chandigarh vs Jharkhand October 14, 2022 Lucknow Morning B Hyderabad vs Tripura October 16, 2022 Jaipur Morning B Goa vs Punjab October 16, 2022 Jaipur Afternoon B Delhi vs Pondicherry October 16, 2022 Jaipur Morning B Manipur vs Uttar Pradesh October 16, 2022 Jaipur Afternoon A Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand October 16, 2022 Rajkot Morning A Madhya Pradesh vs Railways October 16, 2022 Rajkot Afternoon

Groups/ Round Match Date Venue Time A Mumbai vs Vidarbha October 16, 2022 Rajkot Morning A Assam vs Mizoram October 16, 2022 Rajkot Afternoon C Maharashtra vs Meghalaya October 16, 2022 Mohali Morning C J&K vs Karnataka October 16, 2022 Mohali Afternoon C Kerala vs Services October 16, 2022 Mohali Morning C Arunachal Pradesh vs Haryana October 16, 2022 Mohali Afternoon D Gujarat vs Saurashtra October 16, 2022 Indore Morning D Andhra vs Nagaland October 16, 2022 Indore Afternoon D Baroda vs Bihar October 16, 2022 Indore Morning E Bengal vs Tamil Nadu October 16, 2022 Lucknow Morning E Chhattisgarh vs Sikkim October 16, 2022 Lucknow Afternoon E Chandigarh vs Odisha October 16, 2022 Lucknow Morning B Delhi vs Hyderabad October 18, 2022 Jaipur Afternoon B Manipur vs Punjab October 18, 2022 Jaipur Morning B Goa vs Uttar Pradesh October 18, 2022 Jaipur Morning B Pondicherry vs Tripura October 18, 2022 Jaipur Afternoon A Mumbai vs Rajasthan October 18, 2022 Rajkot Afternoon A Madhya Pradesh vs Mizoram October 18, 2022 Rajkot Morning A Assam vs Railways October 18, 2022 Rajkot Morning A Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha October 18, 2022 Rajkot Afternoon

C Kerala vs Maharashtra October 18, 2022 Mohali Afternoon C Arunachal Pradesh vs Karnataka October 18, 2022 Mohali Morning C Haryana vs J&K October 18, 2022 Mohali Morning C Meghalaya vs Services October 18, 2022 Mohali Afternoon D Gujarat vs Nagaland October 18, 2022 Indore Morning D Himachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra October 18, 2022 Indore Afternoon D Andhra vs Bihar October 18, 2022 Indore Morning E Bengal vs Sikkim October 18, 2022 Lucknow Morning E Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu October 18, 2022 Lucknow Afternoon E Chandigarh vs Chhattisgarh October 18, 2022 Lucknow Morning B Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh October 20, 2022 Jaipur Afternoon B Pondicherry vs Punjab October 20, 2022 Jaipur Morning B Delhi vs Goa October 20, 2022 Jaipur Morning B Manipur vs Tripura October 20, 2022 Jaipur Afternoon A Assam vs Rajasthan October 20, 2022 Rajkot Afternoon A Madhya Pradesh vs Vidarbha October 20, 2022 Rajkot Morning A Mumbai vs Railways October 20, 2022 Rajkot Morning A Mizoram vs Uttarakhand October 20, 2022 Rajkot Afternoon C Haryana vs Maharashtra October 20, 2022 Mohali Afternoon C Karnataka vs Services October 20, 2022 Mohali Morning

Group/Round Match Date Venue Time C J&K vs Kerala October 20, 2022 Mohali Morning C Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya October 20, 2022 Mohali Afternoon D Andhra vs Gujarat October 20, 2022 Indore Morning D Bihar vs Saurashtra October 20, 2022 Indore Morning D Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh October 20, 2022 Indore Afternoon E Bengal vs Chhattisgarh October 20, 2022 Lucknow Morning E Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu October 20, 2022 Lucknow Morning E Jharkhand vs Odisha October 20, 2022 Lucknow Afternoon B Hyderabad vs Manipur October 22, 2022 Jaipur Morning B Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh October 22, 2022 Jaipur Morning B Delhi vs Tripura October 22, 2022 Jaipur Afternoon B Goa vs Pondicherry October 22, 2022 Jaipur Afternoon A Mizoram vs Rajasthan October 22, 2022 Rajkot Morning A Assam vs Madhya Pradesh October 22, 2022 Rajkot Morning A Mumbai vs Uttarakhand October 22, 2022 Rajkot Afternoon A Railways vs Vidarbha October 22, 2022 Rajkot Afternoon C Arunachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra October 22, 2022 Mohali Morning C Haryana vs Karnataka October 22, 2022 Mohali Morning C Kerala vs Meghalaya October 22, 2022 Mohali Afternoon C J&K vs Services October 22, 2022 Mohali Afternoon

D Bihar vs Gujarat October 22, 2022 Indore Afternoon D Himachal Pradesh vs Nagaland October 22, 2022 Indore Morning D Andhra vs Baroda October 22, 2022 Indore Morning E Bengal vs Chandigarh October 22, 2022 Lucknow Afternoon E Jharkhand vs Sikkim October 22, 2022 Lucknow Morning E Chhattisgarh vs Odisha October 22, 2022 Lucknow Morning Prequarterfinal 1 Team 6 vs Team 11 October 30, 2022 Kolkata Morning Prequarterfinal 2 Team 7 vs Team 10 October 30, 2022 Kolkata Afternoon Prequarterfinal 3 Team 8 vs Team 9 October 30, 2022 Kolkata Morning Quarterfinal 1 A1 vs Prequarterfinal 1 Winner November 1, 2022 Kolkata Morning Quarterfinal 2 B1 vs Prequarterfinal 2 Winner November 1, 2022 Kolkata Afternoon Quarterfinal 3 C1 vs Prequarterfinal 3 Winner November 1, 2022 Kolkata Morning Quarterfinal 4 D1 vs E1 November 1, 2022 Kolkata Afternoon Semifinal 1 Quarterfinal 1 Winner vs Quarterfinal 4 Winner November 3, 2022 Kolkata Morning Semifinal 2 Quarterfinal 2 Winner vs Quarterfinal 3 Winner November 3, 2022 Kolkata Afternoon Final Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner November 5, 2022 Kolkata Morning

Also Read | How To Swing A Cricket Ball: Know The Techniques To Perfect Your Swing Bowling

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport