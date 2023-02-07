Swayamduti Ghosh dreams of becoming a world champion

- Advertisement -

Introduction

Swayamduti Ghosh is one of the upcoming badminton players from Bengal. Ranked number two in the country and number one in the state in the Under-13 age group, the sixth standard student at Ashalata Basu Vidyalaya in Jalpaiguri finished as the runner-up in the recently-held junior national ranking competition held in Kolkata.

The Beginning

Swayamduti started playing badminton at Jalpaiguri Town Club Badminton Academy when he was only four-and-a-half years old. His father Suddhoswatta Ghosh said,

“He looked promising from his young age. Playing for the first time in the Under-9 age group Swayamduti became runner-up and finished the third position in the Under-11 age group. Then under the observation of four coaches at Jalpaiguri Town Club Academy, he started playing the game seriously. Then Swayamduti honed his technique and skill under the former state champion Arup Baidya and Kaushik Pal. We were fortunate to have Arup Baidya as the coach of our badminton academy for around two years.”

Then in a bid to improve the standard of his game, Swayamduti came to Kolkata a few months ago and got admitted to Star Badminton Academy in the outskirts of Kolkata in Harinavi. They stay in Kolkata in a rented house for almost half of every month for his training.

Ghosh, when asked whether he has plans to take Swayamduti to either Gopichand’s academy in Hyderabad or Prakash Padukone Badminton academy in Bangalore, added,

“Right now I do not have any such plans. The reason is that the infrastructure at both Star Badminton Academy and Jalpaiguri Town Club Academy is so good that it can be compared to the country’s top badminton academy. Besides, playing in Bengal will help him more to set focus on the game.”

Swayamduti’s favorites

Swayamduti’s idol shuttler is legendary Chinese player Liu Yuchen who is a silver medalist in Tokyo Olympics as well as a two-time Asian champion. Swayamduti clarified,

“I always watch the videos of Liu Yuchen and try to follow his style in the practice.”

The young badminton player who loves to deliver black-hand flick shot and wants to make it one of the key ammunitions has another favorite badminton player in India. He is Lakshya Sen. Swayamduti described,

“Once a couple of years ago, I went to Bangalore to take part in a competition, and then I met Lakhshya Sen and even shook hands with him. The chief coach of Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, former Indian international Vimal Kumar also gave me some valuable advice for improvement. I have been following his pieces of advice.”

Swayamduti loves to watch cricket and football also. Commenting on the issue he said,

“Kylian Mbappe is my favorite footballer. I have also read about the struggle he did in his childhood.”

Swayamduti Ghosh’s Dream

Swayamduti loves biryani, but due to training, he has to sacrifice it. However, he admitted,

“I eat biriyani but occasionally.”

He trains almost seven hours every day. Asked about his dream Sawayamduti asserted,

“I dream of becoming senior world champion. I wish to earn the recognition world’s top badminton players have acquired.”

