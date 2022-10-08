Sutirtha eyes for more experience and strength by playing in Russian League

- Advertisement -

Comeback with Gold

She returned to her home in Naihati, a suburb of Kolkata in West Bengal only a few days ago with the three gold medals won in the recently concluded National Games in Gujarat. These medals cannot be only called ‘gold medals’. Rather it was a comeback story of Sutirtha Mukherjee who became senior national champion in 2019. Even her first-ever qualification for Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2020 was ensured through an exciting victory over favorite Manika Batra. But after the Olympics, Sutirtha lost her shine and spilled out of the circle where India’s top paddlers belong.

Talking over the phone from her residence in Naihati, an overjoyed Sutirtha commented,

“Yes, after a gap of two years I came back again. This is the most relishing part of my gold medal-winning story. I was India’s number one for four continuous years and then stood at number two also. But especially after coming back from Tokyo I slipped off. Before this National Games, my India ranking slipped to ninth position.”

-- Advertisement --

Sutirtha explained,

“After returning from the Tokyo Olympics, my focus got somehow distracted. At the same time, I was also plagued by Covid-19. It was not that I stopped participating in the tournaments. I played in the World Circuit meet this year in Oman. I do not regret losing in the first round against a top Chinese paddler in the tournament but I feel I was not able to deliver my best.”

The Preparation of Sutirtha Mukherjee

Sutirtha, one of the key members of the gold-medal-winning Indian women’s team in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, hails three persons mainly to overcome the psychological lag that forced her to slip down to ninth ranking after Tokyo Olympics in 2020. One is Gayatri Vartak, a renowned sports psychologist from Pune. Other persons are coaches Soumyadeep Roy and Paulami Ghatak. Sutirtha explained,

“Sharath Kamal works with Gayatri madam. I have been taking her classes online for the last couple of years. Simultaneously, my coaches, former national champions Soumyadeep Roy and Pulami Ghatak motivate me continuously. They motivate me mainly by saying to enjoy the game while playing. Nowadays I apply their advice and I have been getting results. The three gold medals in the National Games is the best recent example I can mention.” Sutirtha exclaimed, “Even after losing a match I do not get tense or worried by thinking about the match.”

-- Advertisement --

Along with this, Sutirtha watches India and the world’s top paddlers’ matches, and their training videos to motivate her.

Russian League

Sutirtha has received a lucrative offer from a top table tennis club in Russia. She revealed,

-- Advertisement --

“The offer from the Russian club is lucrative. That is why I have accepted it. I am supposed to take part in the matches of Russia’s premier table tennis league. According to the schedule, I will be playing there on the 20th and 22nd of November. Playing in the Russian league with much better paddlers will help me to gain more experience and strengthen my technique.”

Influence of Mouma Das on Sutirtha Mukherjee

-- Advertisement --

Mouma Das, the iconic paddler from Bengal has been Sutirtha’s long-time idol. Sutirtha sounded ecstatic when asked whether Mouma’s presence still inspires her.

“Mouma was one of our team members in the National Games also and she exhibited excellent performance also in the team event. Her presence and her inspirational messages toward junior paddlers like us have been immensely motivating for me. I always become thrilled to be with her, getting valuable advice from her all the time,” stated Sutirtha.

READ | Aniyan Midhun – Ace Wushu Champion, Dreams of building a sports school in Thrissur

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport