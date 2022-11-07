Suryakumar Yadav lauded for spectacular performance against Zimbabwe | Twitter Reactions – KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Indian Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav was lauded across the world for his spectacular performance at the clash against Zimbabwe at the MCG on Sunday. Twitter is flooded with congratulatory tweets by fans as well as the entire Cricket Fraternity.

Suryakumar made 61 runs in just 25 balls, striking 6 fours and 4 sixes. He hit most of his sixes and fours with lap shots or his trademark scoops over fine leg and was compared to South African legend AB de Villiers. When asked about the comparisons with de Villiers, Suryakumar Yadav said,

“There is only one Mr. 360 and I will try to play like him.”

To which, AB de Villiers hailed Suryakumar Yadav with a tweet saying,

“You’re very quickly getting there dude, and even more! Well played today.”

Veteran Cricketer Gavaskar also lauded Suryakumar for his spectacular performance. He told India Today,

“Each of those innings was pretty much 360 degrees. He is the new Mr. 360 degree. There was that one shot that he hit for a six just to the left of the wicketkeeper. Then he went a little squarer in the final overs, for example, taking advantage of the angle that the bowler was trying to aim at. Then also the lofted extra cover drive, he has got every shot in the book. There was a straight drive as well.”

The cricketer is the current World’s Best T20I Batsman. Moreover, he has set a new record of scoring over 1000 runs in T20 Internationals in 2022. Suryakumar Yadav is the first Indian to achieve the milestone and the second cricketer ever to do the same.

The world’s best T20I batter has a new record to his name. Suryakumar Yadav has achieved something no Indian has ever done before 👇#ZIMvIND #T20WorldCuphttps://t.co/hN8Rk7DcDM — ICC (@ICC) November 6, 2022

Twitter Reactions

Fans as well as the entire Cricket Fraternity flooded the Twitter with congratulatory tweets by reacting to Suryakumar’s stellar performance at the clash of Team India against Zimbabwe.

Easy win for India. Surya adds light to this team.

But this Sunday will be remembered for South Africa’s elimination. #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/OWZXwvyE1V — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 6, 2022

SKY is truly not the limit. @surya_14kumar you make us so proud with your performance. Congratulations #TeamIndia on another amazing victory 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Xos9yD7mnY — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 6, 2022

Clinical with the bat and ball today.

Special mention to SuryaKumar Yadav and Ashwin.

Congratulations Team India and best wishes for the semi-finals against England . #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/Ril1Z8PCry — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 6, 2022

Congratulations Team India on a convincing win. Time now to take back Lagaan. 😅 #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/FwGIcfwa1o — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 6, 2022

SKY's the limit 🔥 For his breathtaking 25-ball 61*, Suryakumar Yadav is the @aramco POTM ⭐#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0ET9rQGemZ — ICC (@ICC) November 6, 2022

I've just touched down in Mumbai and Suryakumar Yadav has just proved he's the best T20 player in the world right now. Destiny? Take a bow, Sky! HELLO INDIA! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/fkmsEviKNJ pic.twitter.com/iKY1OTVmR7 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 6, 2022

Sky oh Sky oh Sky #SuryakumarYadav Take a bow !!!! What a player !!!! @surya_14kumar #INDvsZIM — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 6, 2022

Surya Kumar Yadav Top class innings ❤️

What a knock SKY 💥 Welplayed Mr 360° 👏#INDvsZIM #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/x0jmt1oyeo — Ashu Rohitian (@ashrohitian2) November 6, 2022

Sky is special.

SKY is limitless…

Brilliant stuff. Always a treat to watch.#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/qbAfFrAa2S — 𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐋…𝐌𝐄𝐄𝐄𝐍𝐀 (@anilMee02053885) November 6, 2022

Ab De Villiers will now be called Suryakumar Yadav of South Africa ☺️ — Maithun (@Being_Humor) November 6, 2022

