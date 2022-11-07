Monday, November 7, 2022
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterSuryakumar Yadav lauded for spectacular performance against Zimbabwe | Twitter Reactions –...

Suryakumar Yadav lauded for spectacular performance against Zimbabwe | Twitter Reactions – KreedOn Banter

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Suryakumar Yadav lauded for spectacular performance, Twitter flooded with congratulatory tweets
Image Source: BCCI
- Advertisement -

Indian Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav was lauded across the world for his spectacular performance at the clash against Zimbabwe at the MCG on Sunday. Twitter is flooded with congratulatory tweets by fans as well as the entire Cricket Fraternity.

Suryakumar made 61 runs in just 25 balls, striking 6 fours and 4 sixes. He hit most of his sixes and fours with lap shots or his trademark scoops over fine leg and was compared to South African legend AB de Villiers. When asked about the comparisons with de Villiers, Suryakumar Yadav said,

“There is only one Mr. 360 and I will try to play like him.”

To which, AB de Villiers hailed Suryakumar Yadav with a tweet saying,

“You’re very quickly getting there dude, and even more! Well played today.”

-- Advertisement --

Veteran Cricketer Gavaskar also lauded Suryakumar for his spectacular performance. He told India Today,

-- Advertisement --

“Each of those innings was pretty much 360 degrees. He is the new Mr. 360 degree. There was that one shot that he hit for a six just to the left of the wicketkeeper. Then he went a little squarer in the final overs, for example, taking advantage of the angle that the bowler was trying to aim at. Then also the lofted extra cover drive, he has got every shot in the book. There was a straight drive as well.”

-- Advertisement --

The cricketer is the current World’s Best T20I Batsman. Moreover, he has set a new record of scoring over 1000 runs in T20 Internationals in 2022. Suryakumar Yadav is the first Indian to achieve the milestone and the second cricketer ever to do the same.

Twitter Reactions

-- Advertisement --

Fans as well as the entire Cricket Fraternity flooded the Twitter with congratulatory tweets by reacting to Suryakumar’s stellar performance at the clash of Team India against Zimbabwe.

Read more | Top 10 players with most ducks in Cricket

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleICC announced Umpires for India v England T20 World Cup Semi-Final

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Appealing in cricket

Laws of Cricket Appeal | Do you know why cricketer’s shout...

Cricket
Most sixes in an innings kreedon: Rohit Sharma

13 Rohit Sharma records that he holds across all formats

Cricket
Shardul Thakur

Ishan Kishan delivers fan-note to Shardul Thakur Post-Match | #IndvsSA- KreedOn...

News
“Laao bhaiya do”: Suryakumar Yadav’s hilarious statement goes viral - KreedOn

“Laao bhaiya do”: Suryakumar Yadav’s hilarious statement goes viral | #SuryakumarYadav...

KreedOn Banter