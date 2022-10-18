Suryakumar gets out after his hilarious remark: “Maarne ka mood hi nahi ho raha yaar” #SuryakumarYadav #IndvsAus – KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Suryakumar Yadav gets out just after his hilarious remark about not being in the mood for hitting runs in the warm-up match of the T20 World Cup against Australia on Monday. Suryakumar Yadav, upon completing his half-century, is heard saying, “Maarne ka mood hi nahi ho raha yaar (Just not in a mood to hit, man)”.

Suryakumar was sent away with a catch out in the next ball itself by Kane Richardson after expressing these words amid the warmup match against Australia.

However, India won the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia with a phenomenal performance. Team India scored 186 runs, K L Rahul being the top scorer of 57 runs and Mohammad Shami taking maximum wickets.

