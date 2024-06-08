Surya Sagar Makes History: First Indian to Secure Golden Ticket to World League of Fighters

- Advertisement -

Surya Sagar, an Indian Muay Thai fighter, made history by becoming the first Indian to earn a golden ticket for the World League of Fighters. This achievement came during the qualifying event held at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, UAE, on June 1.

-- Advertisement --

The event showcased five main combat matches of the evening, featuring competitors in the cruiserweight, featherweight, middleweight, welterweight, and female featherweight categories.

Sagar’s victory was particularly notable among the Indian fighters, as he was the first to secure a golden ticket, demonstrating exceptional strength and determination.

-- Advertisement --

Ukrainian fighter Anatoli Shponarskyi earned a golden ticket by defeating Azerbaijan’s Rauf Gerayzade, adding to the evening’s excitement. In the female featherweight division, Russia’s Dana Begzhonova showcased exceptional technique and endurance to secure her golden ticket against Spain’s Alba Morral.

In the middleweight category, Thailand’s Santanfah Sitsongpeenong delivered an impressive performance, earning a golden ticket by defeating Azerbaijan’s Mahabbat Humbatov.

WBC Muaythai President Colonel Thanapol Bhakdibhumi expressed his enthusiasm for the inaugural event in the United Arab Emirates, commending the heightened level of competition. He anticipated that the relentless efforts of these athletes would foster continued global growth for Muay Thai.

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price