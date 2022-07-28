Suraj Vashisht becomes 1st Indian in 32 years to clinch Greco-Roman U-17 title

- Advertisement -

16-year-old Indian wrestler, Suraj Vashisht ended India’s 32-year drought for the gold medal in the U17 Greco-Roman World Championships. He created history when he won a gold medal in the 55kg Greco-Roman event at the U17 World Championships on Tuesday night.

Suraj Vashisht has become the first Indian in the Greco-Roman World Champion in the U17 age group since Pappu Yadav, who achieved this feat in 1990.

This is the country’s fourth medal in junior age categories. Pappu Yadav bagged stunning gold medals in the U17 and U20 categories in 1990 and 1992 respectively. In 1980, Vinod Kumar won the U17 gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling.

India 🇮🇳 waited 32 years for a U17 GR world champion. On Tuesday night, Suraj 🇮🇳 ended India's 32-year drought for U17 GR world gold with an 11-0 win over Faraim MUSTAFAYEV 🇦🇿 in the 55kg finals.https://t.co/DtMzVVRLRa — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) July 26, 2022

The Indian youngster produced a stunning show where he defeated European Champion Faraim Mustafayev of Azerbaijan by 11-0 in the 55kg weight class. He started with strong intent in the first half.

Within the second half, Suraj managed to extend his lead by 3-0 and produced two impressive four-point throws to take the match away from Mustafayev.

Vashisht told United World Wrestling (UWW) after the win:

“I have dreams to become the best in my weight class. A senior world title is a dream as well,”

Indian coach Inderjeet Singh, said-

“He had a very open stance so we told him to close his hands,” India coach Inderjeet Singh was quoted as saying by UWW. The par Terre defense of Indian wrestlers is weak so we told him not to be passive”

