Thursday, July 28, 2022
HomeNewsSuraj Vashisht becomes 1st Indian in 32 years to clinch Greco-Roman U-17...

Suraj Vashisht becomes 1st Indian in 32 years to clinch Greco-Roman U-17 title

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Suraj Vashisht becomes India's 1st Greco-Roman U 17 Champion after 32 years- KreedOn
Image Source- scroll.in
- Advertisement -

16-year-old Indian wrestler, Suraj Vashisht ended India’s 32-year drought for the gold medal in the U17 Greco-Roman World Championships. He created history when he won a gold medal in the 55kg Greco-Roman event at the U17 World Championships on Tuesday night.

Suraj Vashisht has become the first Indian in the Greco-Roman World Champion in the U17 age group since Pappu Yadav, who achieved this feat in 1990.

This is the country’s fourth medal in junior age categories. Pappu Yadav bagged stunning gold medals in the U17 and U20 categories in 1990 and 1992 respectively. In 1980, Vinod Kumar won the U17 gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling.

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

The Indian youngster produced a stunning show where he defeated European Champion Faraim Mustafayev of Azerbaijan by 11-0 in the 55kg weight class. He started with strong intent in the first half.

Within the second half, Suraj managed to extend his lead by 3-0 and produced two impressive four-point throws to take the match away from Mustafayev.

-- Advertisement --

Vashisht told United World Wrestling (UWW) after the win:

“I have dreams to become the best in my weight class. A senior world title is a dream as well,” 

Indian coach Inderjeet Singh, said-

“He had a very open stance so we told him to close his hands,” India coach Inderjeet Singh was quoted as saying by UWW. The par Terre defense of Indian wrestlers is weak so we told him not to be passive”

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
Previous articlePV Sindhu & Manpreet Singh to be India’s flag-bearers for Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com, marketing@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019