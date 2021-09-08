Know Why Supreme Court Rejected the PIL Seeking Better Sports Policies ?

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected a PIL filed by petitioner Vishal Tiwari. The PIL was seeking directions to the government for the advancement of sports facilities in India. And the framing of sports guidelines for youth to take discipline other than cricket. Which is by far the most popular sport in the country.

The court declared there was no individual cause or dispute. The bench was led by U U Lalit, SR Bhat, and BM Trivedi.

Why the PIL?

The petitioner wanted the Court to allow him to submit it as a representation to the Government for suitable action. The petitioner argued that the money involved in cricket has lured away talents from other disciplines.

The Bench’s Explanation

The Bench said that sports has always been an individual choice and test of talent. And recalled the performances of Mirabai Chanu and Mary Kom. They mentioned their stellar contribution.

The 2 Manipuri girls have won many accolades in their respective sport. Mirabai won a Historic silver at this year’s edition of the Olympics. In the women’s 49kg weightlifting. And has won medals across Asian and Commonwealth Games. While Kom is a boxing Legend. And has contributed largely by winning Bronze in the Olympics in 2012 and many other accolades.

In the end, Tiwari withdrew the PIL. It also sought to declare Hockey as the National Game. Arguing if there’s a national animal, why not a national Game. Contrary to the perception of people of Hockey being the National game.

“We won’t be able to do anything. You may withdraw or we’ll dismiss the petition,” it said, forcing Tiwari to withdraw the petition.

