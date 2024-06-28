Superbet Chess Classic: Indian Prodigies Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh Secure Crucial Round 2 Draws

- Advertisement -

In the round 2 of the Superbet Chess Classic, part of the Grand Chess Tour, the competition entered a crucial phase where India’s D Gukesh secured a draw against Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi, demonstrating his resilience and strategic depth while, R Praggnanandhaa managed a draw against France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, showing his capability to compete with top-tier players. The tournament, with a prize pool of USD 350,000, saw an unexpected twist when top seed Fabiano Caruana missed a key chance to achieve his second consecutive victory due to a blunder against Wesley So.

-- Advertisement --

One decisive game in round two of the #SuperbetChessClassicRomania – Alireza Firouzja defeated Nodirbek Abdusattorov. The leaders remain the same: Fabiano Caruana and Gukesh D have 1.5 points after two rounds. #Grandchesstour #chess #chesstournament #gukeshd #FabianoCaruana… pic.twitter.com/Z4JllRdSbP — Grand Chess Tour (@GrandChessTour) June 27, 2024

Alireza Firouzja from France bounced back from his earlier defeat by defeating Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov, reviving his campaign. In another match, Anish Giri from the Netherlands drew against Romania’s Deac Bogdan-Daniel, the tournament’s lowest-ranked player, missing opportunities to gain an expected advantage.

-- Advertisement --

With seven rounds left in this 10-player double round-robin tournament, Gukesh and Caruana led with 1.5 points each. They were followed closely by Alireza, Praggnanandhaa, Giri, Wesley, Vachier-Lagrave, and Nepomniachtchi, who each had one point. Deac Bogdan-Daniel and Abdusattorov were at the bottom with half a point each.

Praggnanandhaa’s encounter with Vachier-Lagrave demonstrated his keen strategic sense. Choosing the Rossolimo opening, Praggnanandhaa gained a slight visual edge but faced strong opposition from Vachier-Lagrave, who adeptly defended by sacrificing a pawn to achieve a balanced endgame. The game ended in a draw after 49 moves.

Alireza Firouzja‘s win against Abdusattorov showcased his strategic precision and effective play. Utilizing the Exchange Slav, Alireza took advantage of an early error by Abdusattorov, maintaining a decisive lead that he converted into a victory in 38 moves.

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals