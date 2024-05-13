Super League Kerala Announces Names of All Six Franchises for Opening Season

- Advertisement -

The inaugural season of the Super League Kerala was officially announced during a press conference held on Sunday, May 12. The six teams or franchises introduced in Super League Kerala are Kochi Pipers FC, Calicut FC, Thrissur Roar FC, Kannur Squad FC, Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC, and Malappuram FC. Each team represents a distinct region within the league. Scheduled to commence in early September, this inaugural tournament aims to provide a platform for local talent to shine and gain recognition in the football world.

🚨 | Super League Kerala announced its six franchises: Thrissur Roar, Kochi Pipers, Kannur Squad, Thiruvananthapuram Kombans, Malappuram, and Calicut Sulthans. 🏆🔥 #IndianFootball #SFtbl pic.twitter.com/o4rM776Ij7 — Sevens Football (@sevensftbl) May 11, 2024

According to reports, the six clubs in Super League Kerala have collectively selected 100 promising young players from various parts of the state. Furthermore, the league will see the participation of foreign players from North America, capitalizing on the popularity of teams like Argentina and Brazil among fans in Kerala.

Kerala’s Minister of Sports, V Abdurahiman, expressed optimism about the forthcoming tournament’s potential for success. Renowned Indian football icon, Bhaichung Bhutia, attended the event and shared his belief that the Super League Kerala could foster talents akin to IM Vijayan and Jo Paul Anchery. Additionally, IM Vijayan, the celebrated footballer from Kerala, commended the new initiative, expressing hope for its capacity to discover and nurture further talent within the state.