Thursday, October 27, 2022
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterSunil Gavaskar expresses concern over Rohit Sharma’s form in T20 WC |...

Sunil Gavaskar expresses concern over Rohit Sharma’s form in T20 WC | #RohitSharma #SunilGavaskar – KreedOn Banter

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Sunil Gavaskar expresses concern over Rohit Sharma’s form - KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan Times
- Advertisement -

Veteran Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar expressed his concern over Indian Captain Rohit Sharma’s form in the T20 World Cup. Gavaskar conveyed his concern by saying,

“The only concern has been that Rohit Sharma of late has not quite scored with the same capability we know him to. I think if he gets going it makes people’s life really easy for people to follow.”

Gavaskar told India Today,

“A good platform is what everyone looks at. You give a good platform; a good start and it makes that much easier for somebody coming down at four or five to start hitting the ball from the first ball. They don’t have to give themselves time to settle in, they don’t have to give themselves time to steady the ship like India had to do against Pakistan when they were four wickets down for 31. So, even if you get a slightly slower start, maybe get to about 40 after losing 1 wicket, that is a much better platform than 31/4,” 

Team India managed to attain its victory against Pakistan, starting on a positive note after a dramatic match. However, Rohit Sharma’s performance in the match was not very pleasant which gives rise to major concerns amidst this prestigious tournament.

-- Advertisement --

Read More | Virender Sehwag reacts to “cold food” reports via a strong tweet

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleVirender Sehwag reacts to “cold food” reports via a strong tweet | #BCCI #TeamIndia – KreedOn Banter
Next articleM Harikrishnan | The Unsung hero behind the success of Eldhose Paul & Abdullah Aboobacker

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches- Schedule, Fixtures, Squads & Live Telecast Details- KreedOn

ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches- Schedule, Fixtures, Squads & Live...

Cricket
Swing bowling-KreedOn

How To Swing A Cricket Ball: Know The Techniques To Perfect...

Cricket

Top 10 Batsmen to score most runs in Test in a...

Cricket
Top 10 Best Cricket Sunglasses- KreedOn

Top 10 Best Cricket Sunglasses | Get a Better View of...

Sports 2.0