Sunil Gavaskar expresses concern over Rohit Sharma’s form in T20 WC | #RohitSharma #SunilGavaskar – KreedOn Banter

Veteran Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar expressed his concern over Indian Captain Rohit Sharma’s form in the T20 World Cup. Gavaskar conveyed his concern by saying,

“The only concern has been that Rohit Sharma of late has not quite scored with the same capability we know him to. I think if he gets going it makes people’s life really easy for people to follow.”

Gavaskar told India Today,

“A good platform is what everyone looks at. You give a good platform; a good start and it makes that much easier for somebody coming down at four or five to start hitting the ball from the first ball. They don’t have to give themselves time to settle in, they don’t have to give themselves time to steady the ship like India had to do against Pakistan when they were four wickets down for 31. So, even if you get a slightly slower start, maybe get to about 40 after losing 1 wicket, that is a much better platform than 31/4,”

Team India managed to attain its victory against Pakistan, starting on a positive note after a dramatic match. However, Rohit Sharma’s performance in the match was not very pleasant which gives rise to major concerns amidst this prestigious tournament.

