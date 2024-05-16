Thursday, May 16, 2024
Sunil Chhetri’s Final Whistle: Retirement Set After June 6 Clash!

Image Source: Getty
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
Sunil Chhetri, the veteran leader of India’s men’s football squad, announced his retirement from international football. He expressed that his final match donning the Indian jersey would take place during the World Cup qualifier against Kuwait on June 6 in Kolkata.

It’s apt that Sunil Chhetri’s farewell match for the national team occurs in the city where he initiated his professional football journey. Having debuted for the senior team in 2005, the 39-year-old leaves an indelible mark as India’s most experienced player, having amassed 150 appearances. Moreover, he holds the esteemed title of India’s highest goal-scorer, netting 94 international goals, placing him third among active footballers, following Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Watch the video of Sunil Chhetri announcing his retirement:

India’s upcoming game against Kuwait is crucial for their hopes of advancing to Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. With four points from four matches, India holds the second spot in Group A standings. Their last group stage fixture will take place in Qatar. Only the top two teams from the group will move forward in the qualifiers.

Despite being fully conscious of the pressure, Chhetri admits that, for once, he does not feel any of it.

 “Every training that I do with the national team now, and I can say it because my name has come in the camp, every training that I do with the national team, I just want to enjoy it. I can feel that I don’t feel the pressure, wherein this game demands pressure against Kuwait. We need the three points to qualify for the third round. It’s hugely important for us. But in a very strange and nice way, I don’t feel the pressure because I know these 15-20 days of training with the national team and the match against Kuwait is the last. I’m quite certain that I’m just going to go there and enjoy and give whatever that I’ve got.”

Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price

Neeraj Chopra Shines at Federation Cup 2024, Claims Gold Medal with 82.27m Throw
Top 10 Fitness Myths You Shouldn't Believe: Debunked

