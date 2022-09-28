Classic Chhetri! After Ronaldo & Messi, Chhetri placed third in Top Active International Goalscorer- KreedOn Banter

Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Classic Chhetri! After Ronaldo & Messi, Chhetri placed third in Top Active International Goalscorer

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Image Source- FIFA World Cup Twitter
Classic Chhetri! After Ronaldo & Messi, Chhetri placed third in Top Active International Goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo maintains the number 1 spot of top international goal scorer in men’s football with 117 goals in 191 appearances.

Lionel Messi is second highest among active goal scorers and recently secured his 100th international win with a brace against Jamaica and taking his goal tally to 90 in 164 appearances.

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri is standing in the third position amongst active players with 84 goals in 131 appearances. It is a big achievement for Indian Football and fans going crazy over FIFA World Cup Twitter and Instagram posts that included Chhetri alongside Messi and Ronaldo.

