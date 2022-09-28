Classic Chhetri! After Ronaldo & Messi, Chhetri placed third in Top Active International Goalscorer- KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Classic Chhetri! After Ronaldo & Messi, Chhetri placed third in Top Active International Goalscorer

You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men's international. Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now 🇮🇳 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 27, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo maintains the number 1 spot of top international goal scorer in men’s football with 117 goals in 191 appearances.

Lionel Messi is second highest among active goal scorers and recently secured his 100th international win with a brace against Jamaica and taking his goal tally to 90 in 164 appearances.

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri is standing in the third position amongst active players with 84 goals in 131 appearances. It is a big achievement for Indian Football and fans going crazy over FIFA World Cup Twitter and Instagram posts that included Chhetri alongside Messi and Ronaldo.

Kerala fans shower love on Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma | Their massive flex outside of Greenfield Stadium goes viral

The southern parts of India, have a wonderful way of showering affection on their heroes whether they are politicians, cricketers, or actors. But when it comes to cricket, they show an extra amount of love and affection towards the game and the players. Ahead of the first T20Is between India and South Africa at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), the players received a warm welcome in the city.

Virat Kohli has huge fans around the world and recently one of the noticeable moves from his fans was the massive flex of Virat Kohli outside of the Greenfield Stadium.

Rohit Sharma fans also showed love by putting up a grand flex in front of the Greenfield stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

South Africa will play against India in a three-match T20I and ODI series beginning on September 28 with the first T20I.

