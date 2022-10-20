Sumit Rathi: The New Face of Football in India

Sumit Rathi (August 26, 2001), born and brought up in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, is a defender for Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan and the Indian national under-23 squad. He began his career with AIFF Elite Academy before moving on to Indian Arrows, who competed in the I-League for the 2017-18 season. Born and brought up in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar.
Let’s have a look at the life and style of the young Indian footballer.
Sumit Rathi Bio
Details
Full Name
Sumit Rathi
Age
21 Years
Gender
Male
Sport Category
Football
Date of Birth
26 August 2001
Hometown
Muzaffarnagar, UP
Height
6 ft 0
Weight
72 kg
Achievement
Awarded the ISL Emerging Player of the League for 2019-20
Networth
3 million USD
Spouse
Unmarried
Teams Played for
ATK Mohun Bagan FC, ATK, AIFF Academy, Indian Arrows
ATK
The young, versatile defender played alongside players like Agustin Iniguez and John Johnson after senior defender Anas Edathodika sustained an injury. Rathi held his own throughout games and finally made 14 appearances for the former ATK team after putting on strong first-team performances that helped him secure a permanent berth in the starting lineup.
He made 115 clearances, 27 tackles, 19 interceptions, and 18 blocks on defense.
ATK Reserve Club
The ATK Reserves club signed him for the 2018-19 season, where he appeared in 10 matches. Rathi was promoted to the senior team by manager Antonio Lopez Habas for the 2019-20 season. He was named “Hero of the Match’ in the 11th round of the season versus Mumbai City.
After making 14 appearances in his debut season and impressing throughout, as well as assisting ATK to achieve their third ISL title, he was named the 2019-20 Emerging Player of the Season.
ATK Mohun Bagan
Sumit Rathi signed a five-year contract extension with ATK Mohun Bagan on August 14. Rathi was an important member of ATK FC’s 2019-20 winning squad, and he also won the award of ISL Emerging Player of the Season 2019-20. This contract will last till 2025.
Sumit Rathi Stats
|Club
|Season
|League
|Cup
|AFC
|Total
|Indian Arrows
|2017-18
|I-League
|App-0
Goal-0
|App-0
Goal-0
|App-0
Goal-0
|App-0
Goal-0
|ATK B
|2018-19
|I-League 2nd division
|App-10
Goal-0
|App-0
Goal-0
|App-0
Goal-0
|App-10
Goal-0
|ATK
|2019-20
|Indian super league
|App-14
Goal-0
|App-0
Goal-0
|App-0
Goal-0
|App-14
Goal-0
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|2020-21
2021-22
|Indian super league
|App-6
Goal-0
App-1
Goal-0
|App-0
Goal-0
|App-0
Goal-0
|App-7
Goal-0
Awards and Honours of Sumit Rathi
He was awarded the ISL Emerging Player of the League for 2019-20.
Sumit Rathi Net worth
His net worth is estimated to be around 3 million USD.
Social Media
Sumit Rathi Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Sumit Rathi Twitter
Thank you PUMA for sending these new arms 🤩 I can't wait to get on the field with them 💪🏻⚽❌🥅 #PumaIndia #PumaShoes #JoyMohunBagan #HeroISL #IndianFootball #Ad pic.twitter.com/vChhRFDAPo
— Sumit Rathi (@SumitRathi02) October 13, 2022
All geared up with #ATKMohunBagan for the new challenges in the upcoming #HeroISL ❤️💚#JoyMohunBagan #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/kFdPPXKBTx
— Sumit Rathi (@SumitRathi02) September 29, 2022