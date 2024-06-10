Sumit Nagal Triumphs at Heilbronner Neckarcup Challenger, Eyes Olympics Qualification

- Advertisement -

India’s top-ranked singles player in tennis, Sumit Nagal, claimed victory at the Heilbronner Neckarcup ATP Challenger event by defeating Switzerland’s Alexander Ritschard in a grueling three-set match (6-1, 6-7 (7-5), 6-3) on Sunday. This win propels Sumit Nagal into the top 80 of the ATP Rankings, making him eligible for the Paris Olympics next month. The official announcement is expected on Monday.

-- Advertisement --

Third-seed Nagal faced a challenging match as unseeded Ritschard provided strong resistance, especially in the second and third sets.

Nagal started dominantly, securing several breaks to win the first set 6-1. Although he managed to break Ritschard’s serve in the second set, Ritschard broke back and forced a tiebreak, ultimately winning it 7-6 (7-5).

-- Advertisement --

Sumit Nagal Wins Heilbronner Neckarcup Challenger Title

Media_SAI: Update: Heilbronner Neckarcup🇩🇪☑️#Tennis🎾#TOPSchemeAthlete Sumit Nagal clinches his 2nd ATP Challenger Tour title this season. He outclasses 🇨🇭's Alexander Ritschard by 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 in the men's singles final. After this win, he jumped … pic.twitter.com/xPT3Tvyd04 — KreedOn (@kreedonworld) June 10, 2024

The decisive set was fiercely competitive, maintaining the high intensity from the previous set. The 26-year-old gained attention in January when he reached the main draw of the Australian Open Grand Slam, exiting in the second round. He later competed in the main draws of both the Indian Wells Masters and the Monte-Carlo Masters. In Heilbronner, Nagal triumphed over Nikoloz Basilashvili from Georgia, Javier Barranco Cosano from Spain, Ivan Gakhov from Russia, and Luca Van Assche from France to reach the final.

Also Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price