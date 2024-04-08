Sumit Nagal Reigns as First Indian in Monte Carlo Main Draw in 42 Years

- Advertisement -

Tennis player, Sumit Nagal achieved a historic milestone as he secured a spot in the singles main draw of the Monte Carlo Masters, marking the first time in 42 years for an Indian player. This accomplishment came after a hard-fought victory over Facundo Diaz Acosta from Argentina in the final qualifying round on Sunday. Ranked 95th globally, Nagal defeated his opponent, ranked 55th, in a challenging three-set match lasting two hours and 25 minutes, with a score of 7-5, 2-6, 6-2. In the upcoming first round of the main draw, he is scheduled to face Matteo Arnaldi of Italy, who is currently ranked 35th in the world, in this clay court tournament.

Following in the footsteps of the renowned Ramesh Krishnan, who reached the main draw of the same tournament in 1982, the 26-year-old Nagal achieved a similar feat. Nagal secured victory over Flavio Cobolli of Italy, ranked 63rd globally, with a score of 6-2 6-3 in the first round of the qualifying event.

Sumit Nagal gained significant attention after securing a spot in the main draw of the Australian Open in January. During the tournament, he achieved victory over Alexander Bublik from Kazakhstan before exiting in the second round. Following this, he claimed victory in the Chennai Open and participated in two additional Challenger events, as well as the ATP 500 Dubai Championship, and two ATP 1000 Masters events in Indian Wells and Miami.

