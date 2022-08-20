New Milestone Touched! Sumit Antil & Yogesh Kathuniya created new WR at National Para Athletics Championships 2022

- Advertisement -

Tokyo Paralympics champion Sumit Antil (Javelin) and silver medalist Yogesh Kathuniya (discus thrower) created a new world record. They achieved these milestones at the ongoing fourth Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships at the Sri Kanteerava stadium (Bengaluru) on Friday.

Sumit Antil created a new world record after hurling the spear high in the sky to a record distance of 68.62m. He bettered his Javelin throw of 68.55m, secured in the F64 category at the Tokyo Paralympics.

-- Advertisement --

On the other hand, Yogesh Kathuniya created a new world record in the discus throw event with a throw of 48.34m at the National Para Athletics Championships 2022.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport