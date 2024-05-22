Sumit Antil Secures F64 Javelin World Title at World Para Athletics Championships

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, reigning Paralympics champion Sumit Antil successfully defended his F64 javelin throw world title. Meanwhile, Thangavelu Mariyappan and Ekta Bhyan also secured gold medals in their respective high jump and club throw events, making it a highly successful day for India at the World Para Athletics Championships.

On the fifth day of the competition, India added five medals to its tally, bringing the total to 10 (4 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze). Currently, India ranks below China (15 gold, 13 silver, 13 bronze) and Brazil (14 gold, 6 silver, 5 bronze).

Sumit Antil, who previously won gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships, achieved a javelin throw of 69.50 meters to secure first place. The 25-year-old athlete from Haryana continues to dominate the F64 javelin event globally. He holds the world record with a throw of 73.29 meters, set while winning gold at the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, China last year.

Paralympics Champion Sumit Antil won the GOLD 🥇 medal in the men's F64 javelin event with a throw of 69.50m at the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan.

Antil also holds the World Para Athletics Championships record of 70.83 meters, achieved during his gold-winning performance in Paris in 2023. His compatriot, Sandeep, earned a bronze medal in the same event with a throw of 60.41 meters, while Sri Lanka’s Dulan Kodithuwakku claimed the silver with a throw of 66.49 meters.

At 38, Ekta, who began participating in sports after being appointed as an HCS officer by the Haryana government, also clinched a gold medal in the club throw event at the 2018 Para Asian Games in Jakarta.

Ekta, who initially aimed for a medical career, had her aspirations crushed by a tragic accident in 2003 near Kundli in Sonepat district. The incident, where a truck overturned on her cab at the Delhi-Haryana border, resulted in a quadriplegic spinal cord injury. Sadly, six other students lost their lives in the same accident.

