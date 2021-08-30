Golden hour for India and Sumit Antil

Tokyo Paralympics: Sumit Antil clinched India’s 2nd Gold at Tokyo Paralympic 2020. Earlier today, shooter Avani Lekhara clinched a historic gold for India. The javelin thrower broke his own world record thrice in the process of securing the top step.

Sumit Antil dominated in the men’s Javelin throw F64 final. He went on to break his own world record three times in the process. His series read 66.95m, 68.08m, 65.27m, 66.71. And in his fifth attempt threw a mammoth throw of 68.55m which was a new world record and personal best for Antil which helped him secure a historic gold for India.

Antil seemed to be a man on a mission as he created and shattered 3 world records in the process. Michael Burian of Australia settled for silver. Dulan Kodithuwakku of Sri Lanka bagged the bronze. Another Indian Sandeep Chaudhary finished 4th with a season-best of 62.20m. The National anthem was played once again at the Tokyo Stadium after Neeraj Chopra‘s historic Gold in the same sport at the Olympics.

Earlier today, India secured a double podium in the men’s standing Javelin F46 class. Veteran Devendra Jhajharia secured silver and Sundar Gurjar secured the bronze medal.

This golden result meant India won a whopping 5 medals today (Day 6). 4 of those coming in Athletics. India’s medal tally at the moment is at 7 medals. With 2 Gold, 4 Silver, and 1 Bronze. India is ranked 26th in the medal tally currently.

