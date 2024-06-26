Suhas Yathiraj Makes History as World No. 1 in BWF Para Badminton Rankings

- Advertisement -

Indian para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj achieved the no. 1 spot in the BWF Para Badminton World Rankings on Tuesday, surpassing French legend Lucas Mazur.

The 40-year-old Arjuna awardee, who won a silver medal in the SL-4 category at the Tokyo Paralympics after losing to Mazur, has now accumulated 60,527 points, ahead of Mazur’s 58,953 points.

“Finally, World Number 1. Happy to share that, in the latest Badminton World Federation Para Badminton rankings announced today for the Men’s Singles category, I have achieved the world number 1 ranking,” Suhas announced.

Suhas, an IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, claimed the World Championship title earlier this year in February by defeating Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan.

The SL-4 category in para badminton is for players with minor movement impairments on one side of the body, in both legs, and a minor limb deficiency. These athletes play standing on a full-width court and demonstrate good court movement and a full range of shots.

