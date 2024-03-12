MS Dhoni’s Stylish Retro Look Comeback with Long Hair Sparks IPL Excitement

- Advertisement -

MS Dhoni is embracing a nostalgic phase in his career as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Opting for a throwback, MS Dhoni has chosen to revisit his iconic long hair look. Throughout his impressive 20-year career, Dhoni has experimented with various hairstyles, even going bald immediately after clinching the 2011 ODI World Cup. As the IPL 2024 approaches, just 11 days away, Dhoni has been spotted sporting a bandana and reviving the hairstyle reminiscent of his early days in Indian cricket.

-- Advertisement --

For individuals who may not recall, MS Dhoni sported long hair when he entered the cricket scene in 2004. His distinctive appearance gained prominence after his remarkable innings of 183 against Sri Lanka in 2005 and his consistent run-scoring during India’s tour of Pakistan in 2005/06. Dhoni’s hairstyle even caught the attention of Pakistan’s Prime Minister, who expressed admiration for it and recommended that he refrain from trimming his locks.

-- Advertisement --

Over time, the wicketkeeper-batsman has abandoned this hairstyle, opting instead for shorter haircuts and even experimenting with a mohawk in 2019.

Dhoni resumed wielding the bat after an extended break, participating in a practice session at CSK’s pre-season camp on Thursday, March 7. A widely circulated video on social media captures Dhoni showcasing his classic long-haired appearance while training with two bats during the practice session. There is speculation that this could mark Dhoni’s final stint as the captain of CSK, concluding his illustrious career. CSK, having secured their fifth title by defeating Gujarat Titans in the last year’s final, will enter IPL 2024 as the defending champions.

Also Read | Top 10 Affordable Cricket Shoes for Men Under 2000 in India

-- Advertisement --