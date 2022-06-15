Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Stunning comeback by team India: Indian bowlers keeps the series hopes alive

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Stunning comeback: Indian bowlers keeps series hopes alive- KreedOn
Image Source- The Indian Express
The men in blue won the 3rd T20 match over South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday and kept the series hopes alive after losing two consecutive matches (2-1).

In a do-or-die game, Indian bowlers helped to get a stunning comeback. Throughout the second innings, the bowlers kept India on the top with Harshal Patel picking four wickets and Yuzvendra Chahal picking three for himself. These two bowlers showed a dominant display and led India to win by a margin of 48 runs and kept the five-match series at 1-2. This is Rishabh Pant’s first win as India’s captain. 

South Africa pressured Indians with quick wickets and restricted the blue squad up to 179 for five, despite looking good for 200.

Indian openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave the hosts a perfect start and added scores with their stunning half-centuries. They helped India record their best powerplay score of 57/0 in the series with Gaikwad scoring his maiden fifty.

Ishan scored his second fifty in a series. Hardik Pandya did a good job with some finishing touches and scored 31 runs (21 balls).

Brief Score

Chahal is the Player of the Match

India 179 for 5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 57, Ishan Kishan 54; Dwaine Pretorius 2/29)

South Africa 131 all out in 19.1 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 29, Reeza Hendricks 23; Harshal Patel (4/25), Yuzvendra Chahal 3/20.

Nidhi Singh
