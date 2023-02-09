That’s the main goal for me’: Steve Smith talks about Virat Kohli ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

- Advertisement -

Team India facing Australia in the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur started on Thursday, 9th February 2023. Both teams are in contention for the WTC final and a positive result from either side will help cement their position for the summit clash to be played at the Oval later this year. Having won the previous three editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Team India will head into the series as favorites considering the home conditions. The series will also witness a healthy rivalry between the two greats of the modern era – Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, who are looking to establish their authority on the field right from the start. Kohli is currently doing great but will be looking for a much-improved show in the longer format.

Before the start of the series, Smith said there was no sense of competition between him and Kohli,

“No, I don’t think so. I’m not sure whether he thinks there is or not. I’m not entirely sure that I certainly feel like. We just go out and play the game and try and do the best for our team. Yeah, hopefully, score some runs along the way to help us have success. That’s the main goal for me. I don’t feel like I’m batting against anyone or anything like that and trying to compare myself to any other batters. I just wanna go out there and do my job and hopefully help the team have success,”

Steve Smith also praised Virat Kohli’s masterclass with the bat and hoped that the run machine doesn’t score too many against them in these four matches.

“I think the way he’s able to take the bowlers on, really put them under pressure. I think that’s a huge strength of his. He scored runs all around the world. He can score both sides of the wicket. He’s patient when he needs to be and he’s been an amazing player for a very long time in all formats of the game. So, hopefully for us, this series, he doesn’t score too many. But you know, when he gets going, he is one of the best batters to watch in the world,”

