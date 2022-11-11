Stephen Fleming commented on Rohit Sharma’s struggles during T20 WC | Guinness World Record mocks Team India

- Advertisement -

Former New Zealand Cricketer, Stephen Fleming commented on Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s struggles and frustrations during the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup. Stephen Fleming points out Rohit Sharma’s pressures during the matches.

In an interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Fleming said,

“Yeah, you can sense some frustration. He was visibly frustrated that he wasn’t able to get a flow on. Even the shot he got out to, you know he is looking to do it. You know he can feel he is behind and wanting to get underway. It is just the method and that’s just pressure being out of your comfort zone.”

The Indian captain had a hard time throughout the 2022 T20 World Cup campaign. Rohit scored only 116 runs in six matches at an average run rate of 19.33. In the semi-finals against England, Rohit’s input was the bare minimum of 27 runs off 28 balls as India registered a score of 168.

Fleming further added,

“Tom Moody made a very good point about the similarity between players. When they’re in full flight, they’re just awesome. But to get into the full flight it is taking a little bit of time. They’re not just able to bounce off each other. They’re all around the same level without someone bubbling away and in outstanding form. Often, that can be the key, as you get one player to hide behind, who is the catalyst to get the others going. They’re also simmering about at the same level, especially in the first six to 10 overs. So the point being is, you got to probably take a risk with selection and look at who is someone who is in the Indian scheme of things that can take a risk and take some pressure off some of these other players playing a certain way. Just maybe change the face of the side a little bit to accommodate the way the game is going, which is full throttle.”

Fleming praised team England saying,

“If the England team goes on to win the World Cup, it will be another example of a team that has changed their nature quite considerably over a short period of time and they’re still getting a big amount of success and that breeds the next generation as well. There is no shortage of talent. But once again, it is about finding the way you want to play and putting those pieces in place, but there have been a number of teams that have been left behind a little bit by being a little bit conservative and just looking to play a percentage game whereas the game is moving fast.”

'You gotta take a risk with selection' -- Advertisement -- Stephen Fleming on Rohit Sharma's struggles in the World Cup 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/pR6OyF0eLx — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 11, 2022

Moreover, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli played their part by giving in their half-centuries in the match against England but couldn’t land victorious. Hardik Pandya smashed 63 runs off 33 balls while Virat Kohli scored 50 runs off 40 balls. Team India has become a subject of mockery after its defeat against England and Guinness World Records didn’t wait either. The official Twitter handle of Guinness World Records, mocking team India, tweeted shortly after the match on Thursday, “Easiest run chase in history?”

Easiest run chase in history? 👀#INDvsENG — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 10, 2022

