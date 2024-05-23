Star Sports’ T20 World Cup 2024 Promo: Celebrating India’s Cricket Obsession

- Advertisement -

As the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 approaches, Star Sports, the tournament’s official broadcaster, has unveiled an inspiring promo film highlighting the profound passion for cricket and the World Cup among millions of Indians.

In 2007, India first beheld the magnificent ICC T20 World Cup trophy and instantly became enamored. From Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes to Sreesanth’s catch in the final, this love story has been filled with unforgettable moments. In 2022, the world’s attention was captured by this fervor when Kohli staged a remarkable comeback against Pakistan.

As a new chapter in this love story unfolds, the promotional film illustrates how the passion for this prestigious prize captures the Indian imagination. The film captures the essence of intense dedication, showcasing ordinary individuals—ranging from young children to seasoned veterans—enthusiastically refining their cricket skills. Whether it’s simulating a bat swing, perfecting bowling techniques, or practicing fielding drills, the film highlights the enduring connection between the nation and its beloved pastime, building excitement as the ICC T20 World Cup draws near.

The upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to start on June 2, is a thrilling event that Star Sports eagerly extends an invitation to cricket fans nationwide. Let’s rally together and support Team India as they strive to reclaim the T20 Cricket World Cup title on home soil.

In Group A, India will compete against Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the USA. Their campaign begins with a match against Ireland in New York on June 5, followed by an eagerly awaited showdown against Pakistan at the same venue four days later.

