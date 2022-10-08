Saturday, October 8, 2022
Star Sports' 'End the Wait' campaign generates enthusiasm among cricket fans

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Star Sports' End the Wait campaign - KreedOn
Image Source: YouTube
Star Sports launches ‘End the Wait’ campaign ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022, starting on October 16. The official YouTube channel of Star Sports has released a 1-minute campaign film on Thursday.

Star Sports also took to social media to spread the zeal among the fans. The End the wait campaign video shows the glimpses of 2007 ICC T20 WC win along with the victory parade and portrays the anticipation of the fans for the upcoming tournament. The video features former Indian Captain Virat Kohli starting the bus (used for the victory parade in 2007) and calling out the fans to join the venture. The video signifies that the ‘wait is over’, for India will bring back the 15 year old glory.

Star Sports' End the Wait
Image Source: YouTube – End the wait campaign

Meanwhile, Head of- Sports, Disney Star, Sanjog Gupta said,

“There is a special sentiment attached to moments of India’s triumphs at the global stage in all walks of life. This is especially true for ICC events, success in which sees a sense of immense pride and unhindered joy spread across the nation. On completion of 15 years of India’s win in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup, we celebrate the personal emotions fans felt in that moment. We give it a bittersweet spin by also drawing attention to the yearning that the fan has, for another title, which has evaded India since that epochal moment. We hope ‘Bahut Hua Intezaar’ will galvanize Indian fans in the biggest celebration of their love and support for the team.”

end the wait campaign - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022
Image Source: YouTube
Sneha Ghosh
