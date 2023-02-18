Sunday, February 19, 2023
HomeKreedOn CandidsSrishti Singh feels archery can change one’s personality

Srishti Singh feels archery can change one’s personality

-- Advertisement --
Sudeep Pakrashi
By Sudeep Pakrashi
2 min.
Updated:
Srishti Singh feels archery can change one’s personality | KreedOn
- Advertisement -

Introduction

-- Advertisement --

Srishti Singh is another prominent female compound archer in the field of Indian archery. She has already donned India shirts in the senior age group in 2019 and 2021 in the World Archery Games as well as in the World Cup Stage-4 in Medellin in Colombia. The 22-year-old archer from Madhya Pradesh Archery Academy (MPAA) also secured her place within the top 10 in the first selection trial, held in Kolkata recently.

Srishti Singh: The Journey

Srishti had studied B-Tech at Jabalpur Engineering College. She is born and brought up in Jabalpur. Her father who passed away was a Judicial Magistrate. It was his father who inspired and insisted Srishti appear for trials at JPAA after watching an advertisement posted by the academy seeking new students.

-- Advertisement --

Srishti said,

“I used to play some games like kabaddi in school. My focus was mainly on my studies at that time. My father asked me to appear for trials and I did it a little casually. I did not think that I would be able to pass the tests. After having passed all the tests there I got admitted and started playing the game seriously.”

The Specialty of Archery

Srishti feels she has hugely benefited from archery. While explaining she said,

“It is such a game that will help you to build up the attitude. It will bring the utmost tranquility. You will always have the quality of being calm and quiet. Now, the format of archery competitions has changed. We do not get the least amount of time after completing a round in a competition. We always need to make a decision within seconds. Still, we do not panic. This has been the gift of archery.”

Bible and Mother

-- Advertisement --

Srishti Singh’s family is Christian. Naturally, reading Bible every day has been a great encouragement for the archer. At the same time, her mother Sarika Singh is also her great inspiration. Srishti added,

“Mom is a private teacher and she always energizes me by inspiring me, I would be able to bring laurels for the country. I read Bible every day and it gives me a lot of confidence and concentration.”

Srishti Singh’s Dream

Srishti dreams of an individual gold medal in the Asian Games. That is why she has set focus on the Games this year. Expressing her desire Srishti concluded,

-- Advertisement --

“I have won the medal with the Indian team. But I dream of an individual gold medal in a major international competition and Asian Games this year can be the best platform for me.”

Swayamduti Ghosh dreams of becoming a world champion | KreedOnRead More | Swayamduti Ghosh dreams of becoming a world champion

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Sudeep Pakrashi
Sudeep Pakrashi
Previous article
Top 10 Fastest Athletes In The World | Greatest Sprinters Of All-Time
Next article
S. Maniratan is happy to see his initiative to produce footballers has taken shape

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Koustav Chatterjee aims at taking his ELO Rating to more than 2600 | KreedOn

Koustav Chatterjee aims at taking his ELO Rating to more than...

KreedOn Candids
Coaches feel Rupam Sardar is a prodigy, can shine even at the senior level | KreedOn

Coaches feel Rupam Sardar is a prodigy, can shine even at...

KreedOn Candids

Richpal Singh pins hope now on his new products from MPSA

KreedOn Candids
Arundhati Chaudhary is happy with the growth of girl boxers in Kota defying social odds | KreedOn

Arundhati Choudhary is happy with the growth of girl boxers in...

KreedOn Candids