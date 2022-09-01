SL vs Ban Dream11 Prediction for today’s match | Asia Cup 2022 Match 5 Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

SL Vs Ban Dream11 Prediction: The 2022 Asia Cup is going pretty well so far and cricket fans around the world are getting increasingly ecstatic for more. And today we’ll witness yet another exciting match where Bangladesh will lock horns against Sri Lanka. Both teams lost their opening matches, but now will be looking to get their respective wins.
In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both teams, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of toss, the dream11 team by experts, and much more.
Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s match.
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 – Match 5 | Complete Details
|Match
|Asia Cup Match 5 – SRI vs BAN
|SL vs BAN Match Date
|Sunday, September 1st, 2022.
|SL vs BAN Match Time
|7:30 pm IST
|Venue
|Dubai International Stadium
Complete match analysis by experts for SL vs BAN Asia cup, Match 5
Key Players in Form in SL and BAN Teams
- Sri Lanka: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga
- Bangladesh: Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain
Weather conditions in SL vs BAN Asia cup match 5
Another hot day in Dubai with the temperature hovering around 39-degree celsius and the humidity around 34 percent.
SL vs BAN Match – Pitch report by experts
The dew factor will be present in addition to the long dimensions of the ground. Batsmen can trust the surface, but once the spinners hit, it is going to be difficult to find boundaries.
Toss factor in SL vs BAN Asia cup match 5
Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are good at chasing down targets. The pitch also favors the chasers. So that would be the way to go after winning the toss.
Venue stats – Dubai International Stadium
- Total T20 matches -76
- Matches won Batting First – 34
- Matches won Batting second – 39
- Average first innings score – 142
- Highest score – 211
- Lowest score – 55
SL vs BAN Head-to-head
- Played: 12
- Sri Lanka won: 8
- Bangladesh won: 4
Asia Cup 2022 Squads – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal.
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim.
Probable Playing XI for SL in Match 5
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Asalanka, Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka
Probable Playing XI for BAN in Match 5
Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 – dream11 team for today’s match (T1)
Pathum Nissanka, Anamul Haque, Shakib al Hasan, Kusal Mendis, Mahamudullah, Dasun Shanaka, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasaranga, Theekshana, Taskin Ahmad
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 – dream11 team for today’s match (T2)
Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib al Hasan, Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Pathirana, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammad Saifuddin
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction | Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s Match
Mushfiqur Rahim: Can be a decent pick in terms of wicket-keeping, as he has an average strike rate of 62.
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction | Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team
Mahmudullah: He may be in bad form, but he has made 1580 runs in his T20 career so far with an average strike rate of 122.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa: He is in average form, but all that can change after looking at his previous record in T20. With a strike rate of 92, we can expect some magic from him.
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction | All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match
Mosaddek Hossain: He has made 196 runs in his T20 career, with a strike rate of 107. He’ll be looking to get his way against Sri Lanka.
Shakib al Hasan: The skipper has a strike rate of 113 and has taken 96 wickets in his T20 career, making him the obvious pick in this one.
Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team
Mohammad Saifuddin: Is in decent form and has an overall economy of 9 in his T20 career. Let’s see how he performs against Bangladesh.
Theekshana: Took one wicket in the previous game and has an economy of 7.30. His form can be questioned but it can all change in this one.
Captain Prediction for today’s dream11 team
Wanindu Hasaranaga
Vice-captain Prediction for today’s dream11 team
Shakib al Hasan
Must pick for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction
- Shakib al Hasan
- Wanindu Hasaranaga
- Mustafizur Rahman
Risky choices for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction
- Nuwan Thusara
- Ebadot Hossain
Who will win today’s SL vs BAN match?
Both teams may have lost their opening matches, but now either side will be looking to win. We reckon Bangladesh will be the winner in this one.
Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgement before playing.
Above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, Win Big
