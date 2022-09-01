SL vs Ban Dream11 Prediction for today’s match | Asia Cup 2022 Match 5 Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

SL Vs Ban Dream11 Prediction: The 2022 Asia Cup is going pretty well so far and cricket fans around the world are getting increasingly ecstatic for more. And today we’ll witness yet another exciting match where Bangladesh will lock horns against Sri Lanka. Both teams lost their opening matches, but now will be looking to get their respective wins.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both teams, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of toss, the dream11 team by experts, and much more.

-- Advertisement --

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s match.

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 – Match 5 | Complete Details

Match Asia Cup Match 5 – SRI vs BAN SL vs BAN Match Date Sunday, September 1st, 2022. SL vs BAN Match Time 7:30 pm IST Venue Dubai International Stadium

Complete match analysis by experts for SL vs BAN Asia cup, Match 5

Key Players in Form in SL and BAN Teams

Sri Lanka: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bangladesh: Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain

Weather conditions in SL vs BAN Asia cup match 5

Another hot day in Dubai with the temperature hovering around 39-degree celsius and the humidity around 34 percent.

SL vs BAN Match – Pitch report by experts

-- Advertisement --

The dew factor will be present in addition to the long dimensions of the ground. Batsmen can trust the surface, but once the spinners hit, it is going to be difficult to find boundaries.

Toss factor in SL vs BAN Asia cup match 5

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are good at chasing down targets. The pitch also favors the chasers. So that would be the way to go after winning the toss.

Venue stats – Dubai International Stadium

Total T20 matches -76

Matches won Batting First – 34

Matches won Batting second – 39

Average first innings score – 142

Highest score – 211

Lowest score – 55

SL vs BAN Head-to-head

Played: 12

Sri Lanka won: 8

Bangladesh won: 4

Asia Cup 2022 Squads – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

-- Advertisement --

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim.

Probable Playing XI for SL in Match 5

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Asalanka, Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

-- Advertisement --

Probable Playing XI for BAN in Match 5

Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 – dream11 team for today’s match (T1)

Pathum Nissanka, Anamul Haque, Shakib al Hasan, Kusal Mendis, Mahamudullah, Dasun Shanaka, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasaranga, Theekshana, Taskin Ahmad

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 – dream11 team for today’s match (T2)

Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib al Hasan, Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Pathirana, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammad Saifuddin

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction | Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s Match

Mushfiqur Rahim: Can be a decent pick in terms of wicket-keeping, as he has an average strike rate of 62.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction | Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Mahmudullah: He may be in bad form, but he has made 1580 runs in his T20 career so far with an average strike rate of 122.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: He is in average form, but all that can change after looking at his previous record in T20. With a strike rate of 92, we can expect some magic from him.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction | All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Mosaddek Hossain: He has made 196 runs in his T20 career, with a strike rate of 107. He’ll be looking to get his way against Sri Lanka.

Shakib al Hasan: The skipper has a strike rate of 113 and has taken 96 wickets in his T20 career, making him the obvious pick in this one.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Mohammad Saifuddin: Is in decent form and has an overall economy of 9 in his T20 career. Let’s see how he performs against Bangladesh.

Theekshana: Took one wicket in the previous game and has an economy of 7.30. His form can be questioned but it can all change in this one.

Captain Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Wanindu Hasaranaga

Vice-captain Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Shakib al Hasan

Must pick for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction

Shakib al Hasan

Wanindu Hasaranaga

Mustafizur Rahman

Risky choices for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Nuwan Thusara

Ebadot Hossain

Who will win today’s SL vs BAN match?

Both teams may have lost their opening matches, but now either side will be looking to win. We reckon Bangladesh will be the winner in this one.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgement before playing.

Above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, Win Big

READ | Asia Cup 2022 – Schedule, Dates, Venue, Squad & Where to Watch – All you need to know

READ | Top 5 Most Memorable Matches in Asia Cup | Moments to Remember

READ | Top 5 most controversial moments in the history of Asia Cup

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport