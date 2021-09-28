-- Advertisement --

In IPL 2020, we saw the already eliminated CSK eliminating Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in the final few games. SRH seems like spoiling other teams party in a similar way this season. Kane Williamson led from the front to defeat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets. The maximum points they can earn if they win all their remaining matches is 12. But matters are worse for RR. It was their wasted chance to climb up to the 4th position in standings. Now as it stands, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have 8 points with four matches remaining. Going down the wire, IPL is becoming as exciting as ever.

Story of the match

Both sides have made significant changes to their playing XI for the contest. Evin Lewis, Chris Morris, and Jaydev Unadkat returned to the RR team and SRH brought in Jason Roy, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Siddarth Kaul. The most prominent omission was David Warner who is having a nightmare season. Winning the toss and batting first, RR had control of the game after their first wicket of Evin Lewis. Skipper Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched up a 56-run partnership. When Jaiswal got dismissed at 36, Sanju was all set to display another magnificent performance. What Sanju is known for is his fearless attitude towards any bowler and in his knock of 82 from 57, we have seen a lot of it. The other RR batsmen had failed to find good quick runs which set the target at 164.

In reply, the returning Jason Roy scored 60 runs 42 balls and laid the foundation for a good chase. He pretty much proved his worth and made it clear that he’s not the one to be benched. His partnership with the skipper Kane Williamson was slow yet benefitting. For a side that have nothing to lose, they conscience was clear and the attitude towards the chase was composed. A short innings from the Indian young all-rounder Abhishek Sharma was promising as well. At last, it was an easy chase and RR never had their game in the second innings.

Key moments of the match

The Sanju-Jaiswal combo

Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal were in great shape and form in the second leg. Being the most trusted batsmen in the side, they had their responsibility to carry the RR innings. Yashasvi was quick in the start of the innings while Sanju rotated the strike calmly. Towards the end of the innings, the skipper changed gears and went on beast mode.

Siddarth Kaul’s final over

Everyone including SRH’s prime option Bhuvaneswar Kumar went for a lot of runs in the death overs. Kaul gave away 32 from his first three overs but in the 20th over he conceded only 4 runs and got two wickets including the dangerous Sanju Samson.

Roy perfectly replaced Warner

Jason Roy was just unlucky to be a part of SRH the whole time. An amazingly talented player who is unable to feature because of overseas restrictions. SRH never had an option to let him play, especially when Jonny Bairstow was available. Now the time has arrived as Warner is in poor form. Jason utilized his opportunity in the best way and scored a half-century as a statement of his return.

Kane Williamson engineered the chase

It was a piece of cake for captain Kane. He was cool and controlled all through his 51 runs. Williamson ensured that the game is never going to slip away from them as he understands how weak the SRH middle order is. He was out there till the end and finished off the game with a boundary.

Hits and flops

Hits

Sanju Samson – Consecutive brilliant performances from the RR skipper and took over the orange cap standings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal – The 19-year-old already has a huge responsibility on his shoulders and he proved that he is capable of managing it.

Jason Roy – A joyful innings to watch. Jason Roy is one of the underrated players in the current IPL roster.

Flops

Liam Livingstone – Everybody wants to make their mark in the IPL. Liam Livingston who is already an established T20 batsman is still trying for it.

Riyan Parag – The young lad needs some desperate knocks with the bat before he loses his spot from the playing XI.

Priyam Garg – A golden duck on his return. Though it’s too early to criticize, given the easy situation of the match he could have done better.

Tactical punts and fails

Bringing on the battle between Rashid Khan and Liam Livingston was a clever move from Williamson.

