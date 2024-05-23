SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: As the IPL 2024 season nears its climax, all eyes turn to Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, where the Qualifier 2 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will decide the final contender for the championship match.

SRH’s journey to this stage has been intense. After a strong season, they stumbled against Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1, missing their first opportunity to secure a spot in the final. However, they now face RR with another shot at glory. SRH’s performance has been bolstered by consistent displays from key players, but the team must regroup quickly after their recent defeat.

RR, on the other hand, comes into this match riding a wave of confidence. They triumphed over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator, showcasing resilience and composure under pressure. Led by the charismatic Sanju Samson, RR will look to maintain their momentum and capitalize on SRH’s vulnerabilities.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is renowned for its spin-friendly conditions, which could play a crucial role in this contest. The slow track and turning pitch will demand tactical acumen, especially in terms of team selection and bowling strategies.

SRH might tweak their lineup to adapt to the conditions. Mayank Markande could replace Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, bringing an additional spin option to exploit the Chennai pitch. Furthermore, Aiden Markram may be deployed as an Impact Player, leveraging his experience and proficiency against spin.

RR is likely to retain the same lineup that secured victory against RCB. Their spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and others, will be pivotal in Chennai’s conditions, and their batting unit will need to adapt to the slower surface.

SRH vs RR Tata IPL Qualifier 2 Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2 Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Friday, 24 May 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for SRH vs RR Tata IPL Qualifier 2

Probable Playing XI for SRH

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

Probable Playing XI for RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(c)(wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players

RR: Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Shimron Hetmyer, Tanush Kotian

SRH: Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Philips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for SRH vs RR | Today’s Match Prediction

SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Trent Boult

SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Sanju Samson: Samson has been in phenomenal form, scoring 521 runs at a strike rate of 155. He seems to thrive in his leadership role and could be a game-changer against SRH.

Heinrich Klaasen: Klaasen has amassed 413 runs at an explosive strike rate of 180, making him a reliable choice for today’s fantasy leagues.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Travis Head: Head has been a powerhouse for SRH, scoring 533 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 199. His consistent performance as a top-order batsman provides stability and firepower, crucial for setting or chasing targets.

Abhishek Sharma: The southpaw of SRH has been magnificent throughout the season. The young opener has scored 470 runs at an average of 36.15. Moreover, the conditions at Chepauk will suit his batting style. Hence, he should make a cut in your dream team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Rajasthan Royals’ opener has had an on and off season. The young lad has got a century to his name in IPL 2024 but has also failed to convert his start in most of the innings. However, in the knockout game against SRH, Jaiswal can be game changer for RR.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Riyan Parag: With 567 runs at a strike rate of 151, Riyan Parag’s aggressive batting style and consistent performances make him a valuable addition to any fantasy team.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

T Natarajan: Natarajan’s swing bowling and wicket-taking ability have yielded 18 scalps this season at a bowling average of 23, making him a key player for crucial breakthroughs.

Trent Boult: Boult’s lethal swing bowling, particularly during the powerplay overs, has resulted in 13 wickets this year. His knack for picking up early wickets makes him a must-have bowler.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal has taken 17 wickets so far this season. He will look to exploit favorable bowling conditions in Ahmedabad to increase his tally.

Pat Cummins: Cummins is a valuable asset in the bowling department, with 16 wickets so far this season. Additionally, his batting skills promise crucial points for fantasy cricket teams.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Sanju Samson and Pat Cummins

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma

Must Picks for SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 Dream11 Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen

Sanju Samson

Pat Cummins

Trent Boult

Risky choices for SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 Dream11 Prediction

Abdul Samad

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Who will win today’s Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

It seems Rajasthan Royals will enter today’s Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad as favorites.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big