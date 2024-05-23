SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

Table of Contents
SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: As the IPL 2024 season nears its climax, all eyes turn to Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, where the Qualifier 2 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will decide the final contender for the championship match.
SRH’s journey to this stage has been intense. After a strong season, they stumbled against Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1, missing their first opportunity to secure a spot in the final. However, they now face RR with another shot at glory. SRH’s performance has been bolstered by consistent displays from key players, but the team must regroup quickly after their recent defeat.
RR, on the other hand, comes into this match riding a wave of confidence. They triumphed over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator, showcasing resilience and composure under pressure. Led by the charismatic Sanju Samson, RR will look to maintain their momentum and capitalize on SRH’s vulnerabilities.
The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is renowned for its spin-friendly conditions, which could play a crucial role in this contest. The slow track and turning pitch will demand tactical acumen, especially in terms of team selection and bowling strategies.
SRH might tweak their lineup to adapt to the conditions. Mayank Markande could replace Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, bringing an additional spin option to exploit the Chennai pitch. Furthermore, Aiden Markram may be deployed as an Impact Player, leveraging his experience and proficiency against spin.
RR is likely to retain the same lineup that secured victory against RCB. Their spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and others, will be pivotal in Chennai’s conditions, and their batting unit will need to adapt to the slower surface.
SRH vs RR Tata IPL Qualifier 2 Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction
|Series
|Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
|Match
|SRH vs RR, Qualifier 2
|Venue
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Match Start Time
|7:30 PM IST – Friday, 24 May 2024
|TV Channel
|Star Sports Network
|Live Streaming
|JioCinema app
Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for SRH vs RR Tata IPL Qualifier 2
|Key Players in the Form
|SRH: Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma
RR: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult
|Weather forecast for SRH vs RR match
|Temperature: 32°C
Precipitation: 11%
Humidity: 76%
Wind: 19 km/h
|Pitch conditions for SRH vs RR
|Pitch Behavior: Bowling-friendly
Best Suited To: Pace and spin
Average 1st Innings Score: 160
|Toss Factor in SRH vs RR
|Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.
|SRH vs RR Head-to-head
|RR – 9 wins
SRH – 10 wins
|Tata IPL squads – SRH vs RR
|SRH Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.
RR squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.
Probable Playing XI for SRH
Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan
Probable Playing XI for RR
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(c)(wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Players
RR: Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Shimron Hetmyer, Tanush Kotian
SRH: Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Philips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat
Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for SRH vs RR | Today’s Match Prediction
SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 Dream11 Fantasy Team 1
Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Trent Boult
SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 Dream11 Fantasy Team 2
Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan
Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction
Sanju Samson: Samson has been in phenomenal form, scoring 521 runs at a strike rate of 155. He seems to thrive in his leadership role and could be a game-changer against SRH.
Heinrich Klaasen: Klaasen has amassed 413 runs at an explosive strike rate of 180, making him a reliable choice for today’s fantasy leagues.
Dream11 Batters Prediction
Travis Head: Head has been a powerhouse for SRH, scoring 533 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 199. His consistent performance as a top-order batsman provides stability and firepower, crucial for setting or chasing targets.
Abhishek Sharma: The southpaw of SRH has been magnificent throughout the season. The young opener has scored 470 runs at an average of 36.15. Moreover, the conditions at Chepauk will suit his batting style. Hence, he should make a cut in your dream team.
Yashasvi Jaiswal: Rajasthan Royals’ opener has had an on and off season. The young lad has got a century to his name in IPL 2024 but has also failed to convert his start in most of the innings. However, in the knockout game against SRH, Jaiswal can be game changer for RR.
Dream11 All-rounder Prediction
Riyan Parag: With 567 runs at a strike rate of 151, Riyan Parag’s aggressive batting style and consistent performances make him a valuable addition to any fantasy team.
Dream11 Bowlers Prediction
T Natarajan: Natarajan’s swing bowling and wicket-taking ability have yielded 18 scalps this season at a bowling average of 23, making him a key player for crucial breakthroughs.
Trent Boult: Boult’s lethal swing bowling, particularly during the powerplay overs, has resulted in 13 wickets this year. His knack for picking up early wickets makes him a must-have bowler.
Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal has taken 17 wickets so far this season. He will look to exploit favorable bowling conditions in Ahmedabad to increase his tally.
Pat Cummins: Cummins is a valuable asset in the bowling department, with 16 wickets so far this season. Additionally, his batting skills promise crucial points for fantasy cricket teams.
Dream11 Captain Prediction
Sanju Samson and Pat Cummins
Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction
Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma
Must Picks for SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 Dream11 Prediction
- Heinrich Klaasen
- Sanju Samson
- Pat Cummins
- Trent Boult
Risky choices for SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 Dream11 Prediction
- Abdul Samad
- Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Who will win today’s Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad?
It seems Rajasthan Royals will enter today’s Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad as favorites.
The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big