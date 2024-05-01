Thursday, May 2, 2024
SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

SRH vs RR dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: mykhel.com
5 mins read
Updated:
SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are gearing up for an electrifying encounter in the 50th match of IPL 2024. The clash is set to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams will lock horns for the first time this season, promising an enthralling contest for cricket enthusiasts.

RR, perched at the top of the points table, have showcased dominance with 8 wins in 9 matches. Conversely, Sunrisers Hyderabad occupies the 4th spot with 5 victories in 9 games. Hyderabad promises cricket-friendly weather with clear skies and a temperature of around 38°C. The pitch is expected to be conducive to batting, with an average first innings score of 200. The relatively low humidity and minimal wind speed might favor pace bowlers.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s recent form has been inconsistent, alternating between wins and losses in their last five matches. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are riding high on a winning streak, triumphing in their previous four encounters.

SRH vs RR Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match SRH vs RR, 50th Match
Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Thursday, 2 May 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for SRH vs RR Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form SRH: Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma 

RR: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Weather forecast for SRH vs RR match Temperature: 38°C

Precipitation: 0%

Humidity: 18%

Wind: 14 km/h
Pitch conditions for SRH vs RR Batting-friendly pitch with pace and bounce. Scores around 200 expected batting first.
Toss Factor in SRH vs RR Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.
SRH vs RR Head-to-head SRH – 9 wins

RR – 9 wins
Tata IPL squads – SRH vs RR SRH Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

RR squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Tanush Kotian, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger.

Probable Playing XI for SRH

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Probable Playing XI for RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players

SRH: Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips

RR: Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tanush Kotian

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

SRH vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Sanju Samson, Jos Butler, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Aiden Markram, Pat Cummins, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

SRH vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Aiden Markram, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pat Cummins, Trent Boult, Jaydev Unadkat

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Sanju Samson: With his recent form and leadership role as captain, Samson emerges as a solid choice for the wicketkeeper slot in Dream11 teams. In this tournament, he has scored 385 runs at an average of 77. 

Heinrich Klaasen: The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman is a reliable finisher, capable of turning the tide in SRH’s favor. With 28 sixes in this season so far, Klaasen has scored 295 runs.

Jos Buttler: Buttler has accumulated 319 runs in IPL 2024 so far, including two match-winning centuries while chasing. So, he could be dangerous against SRH. His previous knock against the same team also shows how well he plays against SRH. Hence, he should get a place in your fantasy team.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The southpaw had an average season until he regained his form in the game against Mumbai Indians where he scored a match winning ton for his side. Moreover, the conditions at Hyderabad will suit his batting style and hence, he should get a chance in your dream team.

Travis Head: Head has already shown how impactful he can be. So far, he has scored 325 runs at an impressive average of 46.42 and a blistering strike rate of 212.41. This includes one century and two fifties, with his best score being 102.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Aiden Markram: Markram is expected to make a significant impact with both bat and ball. His ability to provide balance to the team’s lineup adds value. 

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Trent Boult: Boult’s swing bowling and early wicket-taking ability can provide crucial breakthroughs for his team. In 9 games so far, the Kiwi pacer have bagged 10 scalps, most of them coming in the initial six overs of the game.

T Natarajan: Anticipated to trouble opposition batsmen with deceptive variations and accurate yorkers, Natarajan will play a pivotal role in restricting the run flow. The yorker specialist has picked up 13 wickets in IPL 2024 so far.

Pat Cummins: With his experience and consistent performance, Cummins is a valuable asset in the bowling department. Besides, he can bat well, promising crucial points for fantasy cricket teams.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Travis Head and Jos Buttler

Must Picks for SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

  • Heinrich Klaasen
  • Sanju Samson
  • Jos Butter
  • Pat Cummins

Risky choices for SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals?

Although there is a high probability of SRH capitalizing on their home advantage to secure a victory against RR, it seems it will be Rajasthan Royals that will have the last laugh.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Rivalry: A Look at Head-to-Head Matches and Records

