SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 41 of IPL 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH have been enjoying a fruitful campaign thus far, winning five out of their seven matches and currently occupying the third spot on the points table. Their last game showcased a formidable batting display, led by Travis Head’s explosive 89 off just 32 balls. Supported by Abhishek Sharma’s blitzkrieg innings and Shahbaz Ahmed’s late flourish, SRH posted a mammoth total of 266. Their bowling, spearheaded by the exceptional T Natarajan, delivered a clinical performance to secure a convincing 67-run victory.

On the contrary, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have struggled to find their footing in the tournament, managing just one win in eight matches and languishing at the bottom of the points table. Despite commendable efforts from Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar in their previous game, RCB faltered in the crucial moments, losing wickets in quick succession and eventually succumbing to defeat. While Cameron Green and Karn Sharma showed glimpses of brilliance with the ball, RCB’s bowling unit lacked the necessary support to contain the opposition.

As the two teams lock horns in this crucial encounter, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eager to extend their winning streak and consolidate their position in the playoffs race. On the contrary, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be desperate to turn their fortunes around and revive their campaign with a morale-boosting victory.

SRH vs RCB Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match SRH vs RCB, 41st Match. Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Thursday, 25 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for SRH vs RCB

Key Players in the Form SRH: Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma

RCB: Virat Kohli , Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik Weather forecast for SRH vs RCB match. Temperature: 33°C

Humidity: 22%

Precipitation: None

Wind: 14 km/h Pitch conditions for SRH vs RCB Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly

Best Suited To: Spin

Average 1st Innings Score: 160 Toss Factor in SRH vs RCB The team winning the toss might choose to field first. SRH vs RCB Head-to-head SRH – 12 wins

RCB – 10 wins

SRH Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhathavedh Subramanyan. RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Saurav Chauhan, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Karn Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Swapnil Singh

Probable Playing XI for SRH

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar

Probable Playing XI for RCB

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai

Impact Players

SRH: Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh

RCB: RJW Topley, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Heinrich Klaasen, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Will Jacks, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Yash Dayal

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Heinrich Klaasen, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Suyash Prabhudesai, Aiden Markram, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mayank Markande

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: Klaasen’s recent form makes him a compelling choice for fantasy teams. His secure glove work provides stability, while his aggressive batting style injects momentum into the innings. Klaasen’s knack for accelerating the scoring during crucial phases enhances his value as a fantasy asset.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Virat Kohli: Whether anchoring an innings or unleashing his strokes, Kohli is a reliable point scorer in fantasy cricket. Expect him to deliver with his trademark strokeplay.

Travis Head: The Australian superstar is coming on the back of some brilliant performances on the top order for the SRH unit. His ability to build partnerships and convert aggressive starts into big scores makes him a potential game-changer.

Abhishek Sharma: Sharma’s explosive batting and knack for taking crucial wickets make him a versatile fantasy pick. His ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game increase his fantasy value, providing managers with a potential match-winning asset.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Aiden Markram: Markram’s dual skills in batting and bowling make him a valuable asset for fantasy teams. His ability to contribute across departments adds depth and balance to the team. Markram has the potential to sway the game in his team’s favor.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Pat Cummins: Cummins’ express pace and leadership qualities make him a formidable fantasy choice. His ability to unsettle batsmen with sheer pace and extract bounce from the pitch adds potency to his fantasy appeal. Expect Cummins to be a key wicket-taker for SRH.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Kumar’s ability to swing the ball and consistently trouble batsmen makes him a valuable asset in fantasy cricket. His knack for early breakthroughs not only provides vital wickets but also sets the tone for SRH’s bowling attack. Kumar is a dependable fantasy pick capable of making an impact from the outset.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen and Virat Kohli

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Faf du Plessis and Pat Cummins

Must Picks for SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli

Pat Cummins

Faf du Plessis

Heinrich Klaasen

Risky choices for SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Mohammed Siraj

Jaydev Unadkat

Who will win today’s match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Based on our analysis, Sunrisers Hyderabad seems to have an advantage over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big