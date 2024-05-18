SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: The 69th match of the TATA IPL 2024 will witness a clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 3:30 PM IST. This match holds significant importance as SRH aims to solidify their position in the top four, while PBKS has already been eliminated from the tournament.

The visitors will be looking to play for pride, although they will be fielding a lineup without some of their key players. SRH will be looking to capitalize on PBKS’s weakened squad. Fans can expect a high-scoring game with plenty of thrilling moments. Make sure to tune in for live coverage on Star Sports Networks or stream it on the Jio Cinema app.

SRH vs PBKS Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match SRH vs PBKS, 69th Match Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Match Start Time 3:30 PM IST – Sunday, 19 May 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for SRH vs PBKS Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form SRH: Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma PBKS: Harshal Patel, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh Weather forecast for SRH vs PBKS match Temperature: 33°C Precipitation: 22% Humidity: 53% Wind: 8 km/h Pitch conditions for SRH vs PBKS Batting-friendly pitch with pace and bounce. Scores around 200 expected batting first. Toss Factor in SRH vs PBKS Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first. SRH vs PBKS Head-to-head SRH – 15 wins PBKS – 7 wins SRH vs PBKS Tata IPL squads SRH Squad : Pat Cummins (captain), Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad , Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik , Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhathavedh Subramanyan. PBKS squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Probable Playing XI for SRH

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Probable Playing XI for PBKS

Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players

SRH: Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal and Washington Sundar

PBKS: Harpreet Brar, T Thyagarajan and Nathan Ellis

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for SRH vs LSG | Today’s Match Prediction

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Heinrich Klaasen, Prabhsimran Singh, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Nitish Reddy, Harshal Patel, T Natarajan, Pat Cummins, Arshdeep Singh

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Rilee Rossouw, Ashutosh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: With 339 runs to his credit at a commendable average of 42 and an explosive strike rate of 186, he’s a dependable pick for today’s fantasy leagues. Klaasen’s proficiency behind the stumps adds extra value, making him a top pick for fantasy teams.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Travis Head: Head has been a powerhouse for SRH, amassing 533 runs at an impressive average of 53 and an impressive strike rate of 201. His consistent performance as a top-order batsman provides stability and firepower, crucial for setting or chasing targets.

Abhishek Sharma: Sharma has showcased his batting prowess with 401 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 205. His aggressive style at the top of the order ensures quick runs, putting pressure on the opposition from the onset. Sharma’s ability to find boundaries with ease and his adaptability to different match conditions make him a must-have in any fantasy team.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Shashank Singh: Shashank Singh’s consistent run-scoring ability, reflected by his 352 runs at a strike rate of 166, makes him a valuable pick. His knack for contributing crucial runs in the middle order, combined with his aggressive batting style, helps maintain the momentum during the innings. Singh’s potential to turn the game around with quick runs makes him an essential selection for fantasy cricket teams.

Nitish Reddy: Nitish Kumar Reddy is a valuable player for SRH. He bats in the middle order and also comes handy with the ball.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel is the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2024, having claimed 22 wickets at an impressive bowling average of 19. His ability to strike at crucial moments makes him an invaluable asset for any fantasy team. Known for his death-over expertise and variety of deliveries, Patel can dismantle even the strongest batting line-ups, ensuring maximum points for fantasy players.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep has taken 17 wickets at a bowling average of 27, making him a reliable option for fantasy teams. His left-arm pace adds variety to the bowling attack, and his capability to bowl in powerplay and death overs increases his chances of taking wickets. Arshdeep’s ability to maintain pressure with economical spells and crucial breakthroughs makes him a solid choice.

Pat Cummins: With 14 wickets under his belt this season, the SRH skipper is expected to excel with the ball, and even with the bat if such a situation arises.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Abhishek Sharma and Jitesh Sharma

Must Picks for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen

Travis Head

Pat Cummins

Shashank Singh

Risky choices for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Sanvir Singh

Jitesh Sharma

Who will win today’s match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings?

Given the form and team compositions, Sunrisers Hyderabad is predicted to have an edge over Punjab Kings, especially with PBKS missing several of their main stars. The batting-friendly pitch and SRH’s balanced lineup make them favorites to win this match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big