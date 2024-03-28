Thursday, March 28, 2024
SRH vs MI: Epic T20 Showdown Makes Waves in IPL Record Books

Image Source - Mint
Sumit Malgotra
IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad put on a phenomenal display of power-hitting in their match against Mumbai Indians, setting a new Indian Premier League (IPL) record with a massive total of 277/3 in SRH vs MI clash. The onslaught began with Travis Head’s explosive 62 off just 24 deliveries, setting the tone for an extraordinary inning.

Abhishek Sharma joined the party with a sensational 63 off only 23 balls, swiftly overtaking Head to claim the franchise record for the fastest fifty. Heinrich Klaasen then delivered a scintillating performance, remaining unbeaten with 80 runs off 34 balls, propelling SRH to their monumental total and breaking an 11-year-old IPL record in the process.

Despite the Mumbai Indians’ valiant efforts in their chase, with notable contributions from Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, and Tilak Varma, SRH’s bowlers, led by Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Pat Cummins, managed to stifle their momentum. The dismissal of Tilak Varma shifted the momentum decisively in SRH’s favor, and despite Tim David’s unbeaten 42 off 22 balls, MI fell short by 31 runs.

The match witnessed a flurry of records being shattered, cementing its place in IPL history as one of the most memorable encounters to date.

SRH made the most runs ever in an IPL match. They scored 277 runs against MI, breaking the previous record of 263 runs by RCB. This match also had the most runs ever scored in a T20 game, with 523 runs. It also saw the most sixes hit in a T20 match. MI hit the fourth-highest number of sixes in an IPL inning, just one short of equaling RCB’s record.

Highest Team Totals in the IPL

  • 277/3 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024
  • 263/5 – RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013
  • 257/5 – LSG vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023
  • 248/3 – RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016
  • 246/5 – CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010

Most Sixes in team Innings in the IPL

  • 21 – RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013
  • 20 – RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016
  • 20 – DC vs GL, Delhi, 2017
  • 20 – MI vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024
  • 18 – RCB vs PBKS, Bengaluru, 2015

Highest overall total in an IPL match

  • 523 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024
  • 469 – CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010
  • 459 – PBKS vs KKR, Indore, 2018
  • 458 – PBKS vs LSG, Mohali, 2023
  • 453 – MI vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2017

Most sixes in an IPL match

38 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

33 – RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2018

33 – RR vs CSK, Sharjah, 2020

33 – RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2023

31 – DD (DC) vs, GL, Delhi, 2017

