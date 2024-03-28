SRH vs MI: Epic T20 Showdown Makes Waves in IPL Record Books

- Advertisement -

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad put on a phenomenal display of power-hitting in their match against Mumbai Indians, setting a new Indian Premier League (IPL) record with a massive total of 277/3 in SRH vs MI clash. The onslaught began with Travis Head’s explosive 62 off just 24 deliveries, setting the tone for an extraordinary inning.

Abhishek Sharma joined the party with a sensational 63 off only 23 balls, swiftly overtaking Head to claim the franchise record for the fastest fifty. Heinrich Klaasen then delivered a scintillating performance, remaining unbeaten with 80 runs off 34 balls, propelling SRH to their monumental total and breaking an 11-year-old IPL record in the process.

Despite the Mumbai Indians’ valiant efforts in their chase, with notable contributions from Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, and Tilak Varma, SRH’s bowlers, led by Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Pat Cummins, managed to stifle their momentum. The dismissal of Tilak Varma shifted the momentum decisively in SRH’s favor, and despite Tim David’s unbeaten 42 off 22 balls, MI fell short by 31 runs.

The match witnessed a flurry of records being shattered, cementing its place in IPL history as one of the most memorable encounters to date.

SRH made the most runs ever in an IPL match. They scored 277 runs against MI, breaking the previous record of 263 runs by RCB. This match also had the most runs ever scored in a T20 game, with 523 runs. It also saw the most sixes hit in a T20 match. MI hit the fourth-highest number of sixes in an IPL inning, just one short of equaling RCB’s record.

Highest Team Totals in the IPL

277/3 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

263/5 – RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

257/5 – LSG vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023

248/3 – RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

246/5 – CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010

Most Sixes in team Innings in the IPL

21 – RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

20 – RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

20 – DC vs GL, Delhi, 2017

20 – MI vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024

18 – RCB vs PBKS, Bengaluru, 2015

Highest overall total in an IPL match

523 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

469 – CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010

459 – PBKS vs KKR, Indore, 2018

458 – PBKS vs LSG, Mohali, 2023

453 – MI vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2017

Most sixes in an IPL match

38 – SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

33 – RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2018

33 – RR vs CSK, Sharjah, 2020

33 – RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2023

31 – DD (DC) vs, GL, Delhi, 2017