SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is gearing up to host Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first home game of the season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 27th at 7:30 PM IST. As the two teams lock horns, both are eager to bounce back from recent setbacks and secure a crucial win in the IPL 2024 tournament.

MI, led by the newly appointed skipper Hardik Pandya, suffered a narrow defeat in their opening game against the Gujarat Titans. Despite an impressive performance with the bat from Rohit Sharma and Dewald Brevis, MI fell short by six runs in their chase of 169. With their season openers proving to be stumbling blocks since 2013, MI is determined to turn their fortunes around and make a statement in the upcoming fixture.

They face a formidable opponent in SRH, who are also hungry for redemption after a narrow loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous outing. SRH, currently occupying the seventh position on the points table, will look to capitalize on the home advantage and secure a vital victory. With the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Pat Cummins, and Aiden Markram in their ranks, SRH possesses a well-balanced squad capable of posing a significant challenge to MI.

SRH vs MI Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match Number 8 Match Date Wednesday, March 27 Match Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for SRH vs MI Tata IPL

Key Players in Form: SRH: Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan MI: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Weather Forecast for SRH vs MI Match: Temperature: 37°C Humidity: 31% Wind Speed: 13 km/hr Precipitation: None Pitch Conditions for the SRH vs MI Match: The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is batting-friendly and pace-friendly. Toss Factor in SRH vs MI Match: The toss might play a crucial role as chasing teams have had better success at this venue. SRH vs MI Head-to-Head Record: Matches Played: 21 Sunrisers Hyderabad – 9 Mumbai Indians – 12 SRH vs MI Squads IPL 2024 Match 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan. Mumbai Indians Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

Probable Playing XI for SRH

Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Probable Playing XI for MI

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood

Impact Players

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Umran Malik, Travis Head

MI: Dewald Brevis, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for SRH vs MI | Today’s Match Prediction

SRH vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Heinrich Klaasen, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Marco Jansen, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande

SRH vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Tilak Varma, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya, Aiden Markram, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Gerald Coetzee

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: With his recent good form, Klaasen promises reliability behind the stumps and the potential to contribute valuable runs with the bat, making him a prime choice for fantasy teams. His destructive battings against KKR nearly won the match for SRH. So, Klaasen is a recommended wicketkeeper for your Dream11 team.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Rohit Sharma: His elegant stroke play and ability to anchor the innings make Rohit Sharma a must-have batsman in your Dream11 lineup. He is predicted to lead the batting charge for his team with a commanding performance in the previous match against Gujarat Titans.

Mayank Agarwal: Mayank Agarwal is in good form, which was evident in his last game against Kolkata Knight Riders. He is expected to showcase his prowess with the bat and contribute significantly to his team’s total in the upcoming match.

Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma played a terrific role as an opener in the last game against KKR. He can provide stability and acceleration when needed.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Aiden Markram: Markram can contribute with both bat and ball. Aiden is expected to make a significant impact by providing balance to the team’s lineup and earning valuable points.

Hardik Pandya: Renowned for his explosive batting and handy bowling, Hardik Pandya can deliver a stellar performance on his day. His all-round capabilities can help him potentially emerge as a top performer.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: His lethal pace and ability to bowl yorkers at crucial moments can wreak havoc on the opposition batsmen. Bumrah is expected to pick crucial wickets and earn substantial points for fantasy cricket teams.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Kumar is known for his swing bowling and knack for picking up early wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar can provide early breakthroughs for his team.

T Natarajan: With his deceptive variations and ability to bowl accurate yorkers, T Natarajan is anticipated to trouble the opposition batsmen. He can play a pivotal role in restricting the run flow.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Rohit Sharma or Heinrich Klaasen can be your captain choices.

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah or Hardik Pandya can be the vice-captain choices.

Must Picks for SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma

Heinrich Klaasen

Jasprit Bumrah

Hardik Pandya

T Natarajan

Risky choices for SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Marco Jansen

Tilak Varma

Who will win today’s match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians?

MI’s recent form is questionable under their new captain Hardik Pandya. However, their stellar track record against SRH in head-to-head encounters gives them a significant advantage heading into the contest. With stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and the dynamic duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya lending depth to their bowling and batting departments respectively, MI presents a formidable

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big