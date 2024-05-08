SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to clash in a crucial encounter for the first time in in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, with both teams eager to solidify their positions in the playoff race. SRH, despite their recent struggles, hold a slight advantage over LSG based on net run rate, but both teams are locked at 12 points from 11 games, making this match a significant one for their playoff aspirations.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been facing challenges in their batting performance in recent games despite having a strong lineup. Travis Head has been a standout player, but the rest of the batting order, including Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Reddy, need to step up to support him and bring stability to the team’s innings. On the other hand, SRH’s bowling unit, led by T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has shown resilience, especially in Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s impressive performance against Rajasthan Royals (RR). They will aim to take advantage of Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) batting weaknesses.

LSG suffered a significant loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) due to their batting struggles, with KL Rahul’s inability to anchor the innings and key players like Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran failing to make an impact. LSG’s bowling department has been affected by injuries to key pacers like Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan, putting pressure on Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, and spinners Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi to step up and contain SRH’s strong batting lineup. The match’s outcome may hinge on the battle between SRH’s middle order and LSG’s pace attack, as well as the clash between SRH’s disciplined bowling and LSG’s fragile batting lineup.

SRH vs LSG Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match SRH vs LSG, 57th Match Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Wednesday, 8 May 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for SRH vs LSG Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form SRH: Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Pat Cummins LSG: Marcus Stoinis, KL Rahul, Naveen-ul-Haq Weather forecast for SRH vs LSG match Temperature: 32°C Precipitation: 24% Humidity: 47% Wind: 11 km/h Pitch conditions for SRH vs LSG Batting-friendly pitch with pace and bounce. Scores around 200 expected batting first. Toss Factor in SRH vs LSG Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first. SRH vs LSG Head-to-head SRH – 3 wins LSG – 0 wins Tata IPL squads – SRH vs LSG SRH Squad : Pat Cummins (captain), Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhathavedh Subramanyan. LSG squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

Probable Playing XI for SRH

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Probable Playing XI for LSG

KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Impact Players

SRH: Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Jaydev Unadkat

LSG: Arshin Kulkarni, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh, Devdutt Padikkal

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

KL Rahul, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

KL Rahul: Spearheading Lucknow Super Giants’ campaign, KL Rahul is in sublime form. Currently the leading run-scorer for LSG this season, he has amassed 431 runs at an impressive average of 39, coupled with a strike rate of 141.

Heinrich Klaasen: Klaasen stands out as a dependable finisher who can sway the momentum in SRH’s direction. With 339 runs to his credit at a commendable average of 42 and an explosive strike rate of 182, he’s proven his worth.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Travis Head: Demonstrating his substantial impact, Head has showcased his batting prowess. Accumulating 444 runs at an impressive average of 44 and a formidable strike rate of 189, he remains a key player for SRH.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Nitish Reddy: With 239 runs and 3 wickets to his name, Nitish has been a key player for SRH in IPL 2024. His ability to guide the innings and accelerate according to the necessity makes him a valuable player.

Marcus Stoinis: The Australian all-rounder has scored over 350 runs so far in this tournament. Moreover, he comes handy with the ball as well. Stoinis has bagged 4 wickets in 7 innings he bowled. He is a must have player in your dream team.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

T Natarajan: Expected to unsettle opposition batsmen with his deceptive variations and precise yorkers, Natarajan is poised to be a crucial figure in curtailing the run flow. With 15 wickets to his name thus far, he currently occupies the fourth position in the purple cap race.

Yash Thakur: Having clinched 11 wickets this season, Yash Thakur has showcased his bowling prowess, contributing significantly to the team’s performance.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Travis Head and KL Rahul

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Pat Cummins and Marcus Stoinis

Must Picks for SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen

Travis Head

Pat Cummins

Marcus Stoinis

Risky choices for SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants?

There is a high probability of SRH capitalizing on their home advantage to secure a victory against LSG.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big