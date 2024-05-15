SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Gujarat Titans in the 66th match of IPL 2024. The game will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on 16 May 2024.

In their last match (before the abandoned game against KKR), GT won by 35 runs against Chеnnai Supеr Kings, defending a total of 231 in Ahmеdabad. On the other hand, SRH chased down 166 within 10 ovеrs with 10 wickеts in hand in their last game at the Hydеrabad venue. GT will be feeling confident as they previously beat SRH by chasing down 163 comfortably at the Narendra Modi Stadium earlier this season.

Although GT is out of the playoff race, they aim to spoil SRH’s chances in their fifth IPL clash and first match in Hyderabad. Let’s check out their hеad-to-hеad record, stats, and results before IPL 2024 Match 66.

SRH vs GT Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match SRH vs GT, 66th Match Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – 16 May 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for SRH vs LSG Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form SRH: Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, T Natrajan and Abhishek Sharma GT: Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill and Mohit Sharma Weather forecast for SRH vs GT match Temperature: 32°C Precipitation: 24% Humidity: 47% Wind: 11 km/h Pitch conditions for SRH vs GT Batting-friendly pitch with pace and bounce. Scores around 200 expected batting first. Toss Factor in SRH vs GT Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first. SRH vs GT Head-to-head SRH – 1 win GT – 3 wins Tata IPL squads – SRH vs GT SRH Squad : Pat Cummins (captain), Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhathavedh Subramanyan. GT squad: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha

Probable Playing XI for SRH

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Jaydev Unadkat

Probable Playing XI for GT

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Mohit Sharma

Impact Players

SRH: Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar

GT: Abhinav Manohar, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

SRH vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, David Miller, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tewatia, Pat Cummins, T Nataran, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier

SRH vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Nitish Reddy, Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: The South African batter is one of the best middle order batters around the globe in white ball cricket, he has displayed this in this IPL. If SRH bats first than is the player who can give you help you to crack any league if you make him your captain, if SRH bats second you can also take the risk to drop him because he has an average of just 29, so if you’re a risk taker choose him as your captain if SRH bats first and drop him if GT bats first. For a safer option you can keep him in the team just as a player.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Travis Head: Demonstrating his substantial impact, Head has showcased his batting prowess. Accumulating 533 runs at an impressive average of 53 and a formidable strike rate of 189, he remains a key player for SRH.

Abhishek Sharma: This Young Indian player must have pick for your dream 11 team because of the destructive approach he comes with in the match, you can’t take the risk of dropping him because he has been a rare failure in this season.

Sai Sudarshan: He has been the most consistent player from GT batting line up against SRH as he has scored 47, 45 in his last two innings which shows his consistency as batter his overall record is also very impressive against SRH, and the conditions are also batting friendly. He is a good option for the vice-captain for today’s match.

Shubman Gill: He is an automatic choice for your dream 11 team, because of his record against SRH as he has accumulated 398 runs at an average of 40 and these records makes him the potential choice for captain for your team.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Nitish Reddy: With 239 runs and 3 wickets to his name, Nitish has been a key player for SRH in IPL 2024. His ability to guide the innings and accelerate according to the necessity makes him a valuable player.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

T Natarajan: Expected to unsettle opposition batsmen with his deceptive variations and precise Yorkers, Natarajan is poised to be a crucial figure in curtailing the run flow. With 15 wickets to his name thus far, he currently occupies the fourth position in the purple cap race.

Mohit Sharma: He is also an automatic choice in your dream 11 team because he bowls at the death overs and has been in great form from last two seasons even in the last match he picked 3 wickets. He is also a good option for vice-captain for your team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Travis Head and Sai Sudarshan

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Pat Cummins and Mohit Sharma

Must Picks for SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen

Travis Head

Sai Sudarshan

Mohit Sharma

Risky choices for SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Shahrukh Khan

Abdul Samad

Who will win today’s match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans?

Although Sunrisers Hyderabad is looking stronger on paper than Gujarat Titans, the team lead by Shubman will have a chance if they bat because SRH always struggles while chasing, but over SRH is a stronger side and analysis also shows that SRH could win the match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big