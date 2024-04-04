SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: On April 5th, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. This encounter marks the fourth match for both teams in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Hyderabad, currently at number 6 on the points table with 2 points from 3 matches, will be looking to climb up the ladder. Chennai, positioned at number 3 with 4 points from 3 matches, aims to maintain their momentum.

SRH commenced their IPL campaign with a narrow defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, followed by a convincing victory over Mumbai Indians. However, they stumbled in their last match against Gujarat Titans. Despite their recent loss, SRH’s batting lineup, featuring Travis Head, Heinrich Klaassen, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, and Aiden Markram, appears formidable. However, their bowling department, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pat Cummins, lacks depth with the absence of a specialist spinner.

CSK, on the other hand, began with back-to-back wins at home but faced a setback in their first away game against Delhi Capitals. While their batters have shown promise, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s form is a concern. However, consistent performances from Rachin Ravindra provide stability to the lineup. The return of MS Dhoni to batting duties in the last match is a positive sign for CSK despite their loss.

SRH vs CSK Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match SRH vs CSK, 18th Match. Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Friday, 5 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for SRH vs CSK Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form SRH: Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja Weather forecast for SRH vs CSK match Temperature: 40°C

Humidity: 28%

Precipitation: 10%

Wind: 10 km/h Pitch conditions for SRH vs CSK Batting-friendly pitch with pace and bounce. Scores around 200 expected batting first. Toss Factor in SRH vs CSK Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first. SRH vs CSK Head-to-head SRH – 15 wins

CSK – 16 wins

1 no result SRH vs CSK Tata IPL squads SRH Squad : Pat Cummins (captain), Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad , Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi , Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhathavedh Subramanyan. CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangarkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Chaudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk).

Probable Playing XI for SRH

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Probable Playing XI for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman

Impact Players

SRH: Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Upendra Yadav

CSK: Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sandhu, Mitchell Santner and Shivam Dube

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Matheesha Pathirana

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (c), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar

Wicket Keeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: With his recent good form, Klaasen promises reliability behind the stumps and the potential to contribute valuable runs with the bat, making him a prime choice for fantasy teams.

Batsmen Prediction

Mayank Agarwal: In fine form, as seen in the recent match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Expected to make a substantial contribution with the bat in the upcoming game.

Abhishek Sharma: Impressive performance in the match against MI, where he scored 62 off just 24 balls, makes him a must-pick. He can provide stability and acceleration as needed.

Daryl Mitchell: His solid technique and efficient strike rotation make him indispensable in the batting lineup. Whether anchoring the innings or playing aggressive cameos, Mitchell consistently adds significant runs to his team’s total. Additionally, he excels as a fielder.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja’s lower middle-order prowess and potent left-arm spin make him invaluable. With athleticism in the field, he’s a must-have pick.

Pat Cummins: Anticipated to excel with bat and ball, Cummins’ versatility promises crucial points for fantasy cricket teams through stellar performances.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Deepak Chahar: Chahar sets the tone with early breakthroughs. His accuracy and control, especially in powerplay overs, make him a formidable force. With a knack for crucial wickets, Chahar is a valuable asset in Dream11 teams.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Kumar’s swing bowling and early wicket-taking ability can provide crucial breakthroughs for his team.

T Natarajan: Anticipated to trouble opposition batsmen with deceptive variations and accurate Yorkers, Natarajan will play a pivotal role in restricting the run flow.

Captain Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice-captain Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja and Rachin Ravindra

Must Picks for SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen

Ravindra Jadeja

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Daryl Mitchell

Risky choices for SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Umran Malik

Jaydev Unadkat

Who will win today’s match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings?

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium has favored batsmen in the early matches of IPL 2024. SRH posted a mammoth 277 against Mumbai Indians on this ground just a few days back. We could well be looking for another high-scoring encounter. Both teams boast big hitters, so a run-fest awaits.

SRH’s batters seem to be in better form compared to CSK’s, who have struggled to capitalize on opportunities. Pat Cummins’ leadership for SRH against a formidable opponent like CSK will be under scrutiny. CSK, on the other hand, must devise plans to counter SRH’s bowling strategy. Based on recent performances and venue records, both teams are likely to score between 180-200 in the first innings, with a competitive target of 160-180 in the second innings.

Considering CSK’s dominant record against SRH in head-to-head encounters, they hold an advantage going into the match. However, SRH’s potent batting lineup presents a formidable challenge. Ultimately, CSK’s experience and recent form could tilt the scales in their favor. However, there are high chances of SRH capitalizing on their home advantage to secure a victory against CSK. Their batting firepower can set or chase down formidable totals.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big