Sreeja Akula Makes History, Reaches Career-High World No. 24 in Table Tennis Rankings

Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula has reached a career-best ranking of world No. 24 after winning the WTT Contender Lagos tournament. According to ANI, this achievement also makes her the highest-ranked Indian player in the women’s singles category, overtaking Manika Batra. The latest rankings from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), released on Tuesday, show the 25-year-old Sreeja moving up 19 places to secure her new position.

Sreeja secured the Lagos singles championship by defeating Yijie Ding of China 4-1 in the final match. She also excelled in the doubles event, teaming up with Archana Kamath to win the Lagos women’s doubles title. They defeated their compatriots Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade with a 3-0 score in the final.

Sreeja Akula Rises to Career-High #24 in World Table Tennis Rankings!

The celebrated TT player has equaled the highest singles ranking ever achieved by an Indian, matching the world No. 24 rank previously attained by Manika Batra and G.Sathiyan.

In the latest ITTF rankings, Manika dropped one spot to 29th in the women’s singles, while Ayhika Mukherjee, a reserve player for the Indian table tennis team for the Paris 2024 Olympics, made an impressive leap of 48 places to reach 92nd.

