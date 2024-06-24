Sreeja Akula Makes History: First Indian to Win WTT Contender Singles Title!

- Advertisement -

Indian paddler Sreeja Akula is poised to become a table tennis star unlike any the country has seen before. Late Sunday night, Sreeja Akula made history as the first Indian to win a WTT (World Table Tennis) Contender singles title in Lagos. To add to her achievements, Sreeja also secured the women’s doubles title with her partner, Archana Kamath, making it a memorable event for her.

-- Advertisement --

The day began on a high note for Sreeja Akula in the WTT Contender women’s doubles, as she and Archana Kamath defeated fellow Indians Diya Chitale and Yasaswini Ghorpade in straight sets, 3-0 (11-9, 11-6, 12-10). The match was decidedly one-sided, with Sreeja Akula eager to wrap it up quickly and prepare for her singles final.

Update: WTT Contender Lagos☑️#TableTennis🏓 Our talented paddlers clinched a total of 9⃣medals including 3 🥇 1 🥈 5 🥉 Take a look at the medallists and their respective categories: Women's Singles:- 1) Sreeja Akula:- 🥇

2) Sutirtha Mukherjee:- 🥉

3) Ayhika Mukherjee:-… pic.twitter.com/eQSyHiUqwk — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 23, 2024

-- Advertisement --

In that match, she triumphed over the rising Chinese teenage star Ding Yijie, who is currently outside the top-100 rankings. The Indian player secured a 4-1 victory with scores of 10-12, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8, and 11-6. This title win marks a significant career milestone for the CWG 2022 gold medalist, following her first WTT Feeder tournament victory in January of this year.

Also Read | Top 10 Nike sports shoes | Best shoes for the max performances