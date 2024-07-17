Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra Achieve Top Seedings for India at Paris 2024 Olympics Table Tennis

- Advertisement -

Sreeja Akula, seeded 16th, and Manika Batra, seeded 18th, are the top-seeded Indian players in the table tennis tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics, starting on July 27.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) announced the seedings on Tuesday. There are 67 seeded players each in the men’s and women’s singles competitions, while 16 teams are seeded in both team events.

Last month, Sreeja Akula achieved a career-high ranking of No. 24 in the world, surpassing Manika Batra as India’s leading women’s singles player.

The 25-year-old Sreeja, a two-time national champion, made history as the first Indian to win a WTT Contender singles title in Lagos in June. She also won the doubles title with partner Archana Kamath.

World No. 28 Manika Batra is just two places behind Sreeja Akula in the Paris 2024 Olympics seedings.

Manika, a former Commonwealth Games champion, reached the quarter-finals of the Saudi Smash women’s singles in May, becoming the first Indian to reach the last eight of a WTT Grand Smash event. Paris 2024 will be her third consecutive Olympics.

Sharath Kamal is set for his fifth Olympic appearance. The two-time Commonwealth Games men’s singles champion is seeded 24th at Paris 2024. At Tokyo 2020, the 41-year-old veteran reached the third round, marking his best Olympic performance to date.

Table tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympics is scheduled to take place from July 27 to August 10. The event will feature five categories: men’s singles, women’s singles, mixed doubles, men’s team, and women’s team, all hosted at the South Paris Arena.

