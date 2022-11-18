Friday, November 18, 2022
HomeSportsCricketSr. Women’s T20 Challenger: Poonam, Deepti Sharma, Sneh, Pooja Named Captains |...

Sr. Women’s T20 Challenger: Poonam, Deepti Sharma, Sneh, Pooja Named Captains | Check Out Schedule & Squads

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Sr. Women’s T20 Challenger: Poonam, Deepti Sharma, Sneh, Pooja Named Captains | Check Out Schedule & Squads - KreedOn
Image Source- The Indian Express
- Advertisement -

India players Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and Pooja Vastrakar were named captains of the four respective teams for the Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy on Thursday. The tournament will be held from November 20-26 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

This event will be a good platform and opportunity to display their talent ahead of the home series against Australia next month.

-- Advertisement --

Poonam Yadav will captain India A side with Harleen Deol as her deputy. Deepti will lead the India B side with Shafali Verma as vice-captain. Pooja will lead the India C side with Sabbhineni Meghana as her deputy, while Sneh will be the skipper of the India D team with Jemimah Rodrigues as her deputy.

All the games will take place at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium and the final will be played on November 26.

Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy: Schedule 

-- Advertisement --

India A vs India C – November 20, 11AM IST

India B vs India D – November 20, 4:30PM IST

-- Advertisement --

India A vs India B – November 22, 11AM IST

India C vs India D – November 22, 4:30PM IST

India A vs India D – November 24, 11AM IST

-- Advertisement --

India B vs India C – November 24, 4:30PM IST

India A vs India D – November 24, 11AM IST

Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy: Squads

India A: Poonam Yadav (C), Harleen Deol (VC), Muskan Malik, S. Sajna, Amanjot Kaur, Disha Kasat, Shriyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarwani, Sahana Pawar, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Shivali Shinde (WK), S. Anusha.

India B: Deepti Sharma (C), Shafali Verma (VC), Dhara Gujjar, Yuvashree, Arundhati Reddy, Nishu Chaudhary, Humeira Kazi, Devika Vaidya, S.S Kalal, Monica Patel, S.L. Meena, Simran Dil Bahadur, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Laxmi Yadav (WK)

India C: Pooja Vastrakar (C), S. Meghana (VC), Priya Punia, Simran Shaikh, Tarranum Pathan, K.P. Navgire, Anjali Singh, Rashi Kanojia Saranya Gadwal, Keerthy James, Komal Zanzad, Ajima Sangma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Mamatha (WK).

India D: Sneh Rana (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Ashwini Kumari, D. Hemalatha, Kanika Ahuja, Jasia Akhter, Yastika Bhatia, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Shikha Pandey, S.B. Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Aparna Mondal (WK), Sushma Verma (WK).

Top 10 Highest Run Scorers in Test | A Testimony of Fact Read More | Top 10 Highest Run Scorers in Test Cricket 

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleAbha Khatua – The new promise from Bengal in Indian athletics 

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Former BCCI chief, Sourav Ganguly to return as ATK Mohun Bagan Director- KreedOn

Former BCCI chief, Sourav Ganguly to return as ATK Mohun Bagan...

News
Mohammad Rizwan and Indian fan- KreedOn

Mohammad Rizwan interacts with an Indian fan while practicing in the...

KreedOn Banter
suresh kreedon

[Watch] Suresh Raina talk about selectors’ ignorance, MS Dhoni’s future

Cricket

Men in Blue Shines At The World’s largest stadium.

News