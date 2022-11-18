Sr. Women’s T20 Challenger: Poonam, Deepti Sharma, Sneh, Pooja Named Captains | Check Out Schedule & Squads

India players Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and Pooja Vastrakar were named captains of the four respective teams for the Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy on Thursday. The tournament will be held from November 20-26 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

This event will be a good platform and opportunity to display their talent ahead of the home series against Australia next month.

-- Advertisement --

Poonam Yadav will captain India A side with Harleen Deol as her deputy. Deepti will lead the India B side with Shafali Verma as vice-captain. Pooja will lead the India C side with Sabbhineni Meghana as her deputy, while Sneh will be the skipper of the India D team with Jemimah Rodrigues as her deputy.

All the games will take place at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium and the final will be played on November 26.

Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy: Schedule

-- Advertisement --

India A vs India C – November 20, 11AM IST

India B vs India D – November 20, 4:30PM IST

-- Advertisement --

India A vs India B – November 22, 11AM IST

India C vs India D – November 22, 4:30PM IST

India A vs India D – November 24, 11AM IST

-- Advertisement --

India B vs India C – November 24, 4:30PM IST

India A vs India D – November 24, 11AM IST

Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy: Squads

India A: Poonam Yadav (C), Harleen Deol (VC), Muskan Malik, S. Sajna, Amanjot Kaur, Disha Kasat, Shriyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarwani, Sahana Pawar, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Shivali Shinde (WK), S. Anusha.

India B: Deepti Sharma (C), Shafali Verma (VC), Dhara Gujjar, Yuvashree, Arundhati Reddy, Nishu Chaudhary, Humeira Kazi, Devika Vaidya, S.S Kalal, Monica Patel, S.L. Meena, Simran Dil Bahadur, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Laxmi Yadav (WK)

India C: Pooja Vastrakar (C), S. Meghana (VC), Priya Punia, Simran Shaikh, Tarranum Pathan, K.P. Navgire, Anjali Singh, Rashi Kanojia Saranya Gadwal, Keerthy James, Komal Zanzad, Ajima Sangma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Mamatha (WK).

India D: Sneh Rana (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Ashwini Kumari, D. Hemalatha, Kanika Ahuja, Jasia Akhter, Yastika Bhatia, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Shikha Pandey, S.B. Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Aparna Mondal (WK), Sushma Verma (WK).

Read More | Top 10 Highest Run Scorers in Test Cricket

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport