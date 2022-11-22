Squash: Abhay Singh Won PSA Challenger Event in Jodhpur | Beat WR 14

- Advertisement -

Abhay Singh beat world No.14 Zahed Salem convincingly 13-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8 in the final of the HCL PSA Challenger squash tournament at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on Monday.

🇮🇳's @abhaysinghk98 thumps Top Seed 😍, continues his conquest by winning his 5️⃣th title in 2022 😮😍 Abhay's dominance at PSA Challenger Tour hit peak level as he defeated 🇪🇬's Zahed Salem in 4 sets (3-1) in finals of SRFI Indian Tour – Jodhpur Leg 🔥 Congratulations champ 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YEZu3wcjMv — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 21, 2022

It was his second successive triumph in the Indian circuit. He played tremendously in the final and was quite courageous in tackling the opponent’s high-intensity shots.

-- Advertisement --

Winning the first game, set the needed momentum for Abhay, however, Salem came back strongly in the second game, taking a 5-0 lead, but Abhay put in everything he had and earned a praiseworthy victory.

Abhay after earning the victory, said

-- Advertisement --

“I am happy that so many people came to watch the final on a Monday. Am glad that you have an Indian champion”,

-- Advertisement --

In the women’s final, world junior champion Amina Orfi from Egypt defeated the top seed Aira Azman of Malaysia by 11-6, 11-9, and 12-10.

The youngest player in the tournament, Amina said

“I want to be in the top 50 soon. It is a different game from the juniors. They play with a lot of patience”,

PSA Squash Challenger Event: Results

Men: Abhay Singh beat Zahed Salem (Egy) 13-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8.

Abhay Singh beat Zahed Salem (Egy) 13-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8. Women: Amina Orfi (Egy) beat Aira Azman (Mas) 11-6, 11-9, 12-10

-- Advertisement -- Read More | Top 5 Teams in FIFA World Cup 2022

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport