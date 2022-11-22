Squash: Abhay Singh Won PSA Challenger Event in Jodhpur | Beat WR 14

Abhay Singh beat world No.14 Zahed Salem convincingly 13-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8 in the final of the HCL PSA Challenger squash tournament at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on Monday.
🇮🇳's @abhaysinghk98 thumps Top Seed 😍, continues his conquest by winning his 5️⃣th title in 2022 😮😍
Abhay's dominance at PSA Challenger Tour hit peak level as he defeated 🇪🇬's Zahed Salem in 4 sets (3-1) in finals of SRFI Indian Tour – Jodhpur Leg 🔥
Congratulations champ 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YEZu3wcjMv
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 21, 2022
It was his second successive triumph in the Indian circuit. He played tremendously in the final and was quite courageous in tackling the opponent’s high-intensity shots.
Winning the first game, set the needed momentum for Abhay, however, Salem came back strongly in the second game, taking a 5-0 lead, but Abhay put in everything he had and earned a praiseworthy victory.
Abhay after earning the victory, said-- Advertisement --
“I am happy that so many people came to watch the final on a Monday. Am glad that you have an Indian champion”,
In the women’s final, world junior champion Amina Orfi from Egypt defeated the top seed Aira Azman of Malaysia by 11-6, 11-9, and 12-10.
The youngest player in the tournament, Amina said
“I want to be in the top 50 soon. It is a different game from the juniors. They play with a lot of patience”,
PSA Squash Challenger Event: Results
- Men: Abhay Singh beat Zahed Salem (Egy) 13-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8.
- Women: Amina Orfi (Egy) beat Aira Azman (Mas) 11-6, 11-9, 12-10
Read More | Top 5 Teams in FIFA World Cup 2022