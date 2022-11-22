Tuesday, November 22, 2022
HomeNewsSquash: Abhay Singh Won PSA Challenger Event in Jodhpur | Beat WR...

Squash: Abhay Singh Won PSA Challenger Event in Jodhpur | Beat WR 14

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Abhay Singh Won PSA Challenger Event in Jodhpur | Beat WR 14- KreedOn
Image Source- Sportstar
- Advertisement -

Abhay Singh beat world No.14 Zahed Salem convincingly 13-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8 in the final of the HCL PSA Challenger squash tournament at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on Monday.

It was his second successive triumph in the Indian circuit. He played tremendously in the final and was quite courageous in tackling the opponent’s high-intensity shots.

-- Advertisement --

Winning the first game, set the needed momentum for Abhay, however, Salem came back strongly in the second game, taking a 5-0 lead, but Abhay put in everything he had and earned a praiseworthy victory.

Abhay after earning the victory, said

-- Advertisement --

“I am happy that so many people came to watch the final on a Monday. Am glad that you have an Indian champion”,

-- Advertisement --

In the women’s final, world junior champion Amina Orfi from Egypt defeated the top seed Aira Azman of Malaysia by 11-6, 11-9, and 12-10.

The youngest player in the tournament, Amina said

“I want to be in the top 50 soon. It is a different game from the juniors. They play with a lot of patience”,

PSA Squash Challenger Event: Results

  • Men: Abhay Singh beat Zahed Salem (Egy) 13-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8.
  • Women: Amina Orfi (Egy) beat Aira Azman (Mas) 11-6, 11-9, 12-10
-- Advertisement --

Top 5 Teams in FIFA World Cup 2022 | Cheer Your Favorite Team to Victory- KreedOnRead More | Top 5 Teams in FIFA World Cup 2022

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleThrilled South Indian fans root for Lionel Messi’s Argentina in Qatar | Argentina VS Saudi Arabia

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Best Sports Tv Shows- KreedOn

Top 15 Best Sports Shows & Documentaries on Amazon, Netflix, and...

Top Picks

Top 10 Best adventure company in India | Experience the new...

Sports 2.0
Asian Team Squash Championship 2021 - KreedOn

Asian Team Squash Championship 2021: Indian Teams pacing towards success

News
Scoring Squash KreedOn

How to Play Squash: A beginner’s guide | Rules & Skills

Squash