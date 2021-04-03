Sunday, April 4, 2021

Sportstar Aces Awards 2021: G.R Visvanath, Sachin & Mithali Honored

By Aditya Mishra
Image Source: the hindu

Anantapur Sports Academy won the title of ‘Sports for Good’ award for their fabulous work in rural Andhra Pradesh. Veteran cricketer G.R. Visvanath was conferred with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’. Master Blaster- Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian captain M.S. Dhoni, and Indian women cricket team skipper Mithali Raj were also honored in the 2021 Sportstar Aces Awards on Friday.

Tendulkar was given the ‘Inspirational Giant of Indian Sport’ award.

It is very pleasant and surprising for me to win the ‘Life Time Achievement Award’ at this stage in my life. It is totally an unexpected thing for me. Said Vishvanath.

Image Source: The Hindu

Master Blaster’s Ambition

Tendulkar shared his views on the future of sports in the country-

“I feel, India as a nation is gradually turning from being a sport-loving nation to a sport-playing one. We will have a younger, healthier, and fitter generation in years to come,” said the 47-year-old. 

Image Source: sportstarthehindu.com

Indian women ODI team skipper, Mithali Raj won the ‘Sportswoman of the Decade’ (Cricket) Award. She dedicated the title to her support staff and coaches.

“ I dedicate this award to all my coaches, support staff, physios, and trainers. They have worked tirelessly over the years towards the growth and improvement of my game. It’s only because of them I could achieve this feat,” she said.

Image Source: sportstarthehindu.com

2011 World Cup-winning team won the ‘Sports team of the Decade’ Award. Coincidentally, it was the 10th anniversary of the victory on Friday.

Anantapur Sports Academy’s work for the upliftment of sports in rural Andhra Pradesh helped them win the inaugural Sportstar Aces ‘Sports for Good’ award. The Academy has done marvelous work in the grassroot sports program.

Image Source: edexlive.com

“We have started this award to recognize dedicated sports organizations and athletes who are using sport as a medium of social change to benefit rural youth and enhance the sports culture in India. We hope this motivates others and youngsters to bring change in sports culture in India,” said Malini Parthasarathy, Chairperson, The Hindu Publishing Group.

Congratulations! To all the cricketing legends of India. We hope for good health and more happiness for you in the time to come. You all are an inspiration to millions. Keep up the good work and continue motivating the youth with your work.

Team #KreedOn extends the heartiest well wishes to all. All the very best for future endeavors.

Aditya Mishra
IIMC'n. National Level Athlete (400m- 50.23). Sports and Defence enthusiast. Busy decoding: "MANSHA-VACHA-KARMA"
