Thursday, September 22, 2022
National Games 2022 Quiz | Sports Quiz – Check Your Sports Knowledge With KreedOn Knowledge Bee

By Swapneel_Deshpande
Updated:
National Games Quiz - KreedOn Knowledge Bee
Image Source: KreedOn Exclusive
National Games Quiz 2022 | The 2022 National Games of India will kickstart from September 27 to October 10, 2022. The mega event is scheduled to take place in 6 cities of Gujarat, namely – Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar in the state of Gujarat. It much awaited event promises to be an exciting one for sports lovers. An estimated 8,000 athletes will participate in 36 sports disciplines. 

Before the event begins, KreedOn brings you an ultimate sports quiz to test your sporting knowledge. Upscale your sports knowledge with – KreedOn Knowledge Bee.

Here are a few questions to test your knowledge about the National Games-

Ultimate National Games Quiz 2022 | KreedOn knowledge Bee

  1. Where are the National Games 2022 held?
  1. Punjab
  2. Gujarat
  3. Tamil Nadu
  4. Maharashtra
  1. How many teams are participating in the National Games 2022?
  1. 28
  2. 29
  3. 36
  4. 37

 

  1. When did the first National Games event take place?
  1. 1924
  2. 1927
  3. 1947
  4. 1930
  1. What is the motto of the National Games?
  1. Only the tenacious survive
  2. Champions never lose
  3. Get set Play
  4. Play hard, Play fair

 

  1. National Games are held after how many years?
  1. 2
  2. 3
  3. 4
  4. 5
  1. Where were the first National Games were held in Independent India?
  1. Delhi
  2. Chandigarh
  3. Lucknow
  4. Bangalore

 

  1. How many events are there in this year’s National Games?
  1. 36
  2. 33
  3. 35
  4. 34

 

  1. Where did the inaugural edition of the National Games take place?
  1. Lahore
  2. Punjab
  3. Delhi
  4. Chennai

 

  1. What is the mascot of the National Games 2022?
  1. Savaj, the Asiatic Lion
  2. Hodori, the Tiger Cub
  3. Duria, the Seagull
  4. Irby, the Snow Leopard

 

  1. Which of the following games are not included in the National Games?
  1. Mallakhamb
  2. Yogasana
  3. Wuhusu
  4. Cricket

 

  1. How many National Games editions have taken place before this?
  1. 34
  2. 35
  3. 37
  4. 33

Sports Quiz – KreedOn Knowledge Bee | ANSWERS

1) Gujarat

2) 36

3) 1924

4) Get Set Play

5) 2

6) Lucknow

7) 36

8) Lahore

9) Savaj, The Asiatic Lion

10) Cricket

11) 35

The National Games are a prestigious part of the rich sporting heritage of India. The event will be telecasted on DD Sports while Prasar Bharati will live stream the game.

How many you got it right? Let us know in the comments.

Ultimate sports knowledge only at KreedOn Knowlede Bee.

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today

Swapneel_Deshpande
